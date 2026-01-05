Super Eagles Demolish Mozambique to Reach AFCON Quarter Finals

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have secured their place in the quarter finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after thrashing Mozambique 4 to 0 at Fez Stadium on Monday night.

Ademola Lookman found the net from Akor Adams’ assist to open the scoring in the 20th minute, before Victor Osimhen doubled Nigeria’s lead five minutes later. In the second half, Osimhen grabbed his brace almost immediately in the 47th minute after being set up by Lookman. The fourth goal came in the 75th minute when Akor Adams lashed in a powerful effort from inside the area.

Nigeria became the first team in AFCON 2025 to score four goals in a single match, extending their tournament leading attacking statistics with 12 goals across four matches. No other nation has managed more than two goals in any single fixture at this tournament, making the Super Eagles’ offensive explosion a statistical outlier that highlights their attacking capabilities.

The victory marked Nigeria’s fourth consecutive win at the tournament, having previously defeated Tanzania 2 to 1, Tunisia 3 to 2, and Uganda 3 to 1 in the group stage. This represents the fourth time Nigeria have completed a perfect group stage run at AFCON, adding to similar feats from 1992, 2006 and 2022. However, the four match winning streak including the Round of 16 victory represents new territory for the Super Eagles in continental competition.

Nigeria will face either Algeria or Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) in the quarter final on Saturday. The match will take place in Marrakesh as the Super Eagles continue their campaign to win their fourth AFCON title. Nigeria previously lifted the trophy in 1980, 1994, and 2013, and reached the final at the previous edition in Côte d’Ivoire before falling short against the hosts.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman combined to deliver what observers described as an attacking masterclass against Mozambique. The Galatasaray forward was substituted in the 68th minute after his brace, having completed his night’s work with clinical efficiency. Lookman contributed one goal and provided assists for Osimhen’s strikes, demonstrating the chemistry between Nigeria’s star forwards.

Wilfred Ndidi captained the midfield alongside Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi, while Stanley Nwabali returned in goal. The defensive structure limited Mozambique to minimal opportunities, with the Mambas failing to register a single shot on target by the 80th minute while Nigeria had accumulated eight shots on goal. The comprehensive dominance reflected Nigeria’s superiority across all areas of the pitch.

Mozambique were making their first ever appearance in the AFCON knockout stages after advancing as one of the four best third placed teams. The Mambas had won just one group game but proved competitive against stronger opposition, having given Ivory Coast and Cameroon tough challenges in earlier matches. Their historic run ended in defeat, but the team earned praise for reaching this stage for the first time in their tournament history.

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle assembled a formidable attacking unit that has terrorized defenses throughout the competition. The team’s scoring rate towers above every competitor at AFCON 2025, with the combination of Osimhen’s clinical finishing, Lookman’s creativity, and Adams’ physicality creating an attacking trident that has proven too potent for opponents to contain. The tactical cohesion and individual quality have combined to produce the tournament’s most feared offensive force.

This is Nigeria’s 16th successive appearance in the knockout rounds, having last failed to progress beyond the group stage in 1982. The Super Eagles are three time AFCON champions and have finished as runners up five times across their 21 appearances at the continental championship. The current squad, featuring African Footballer of the Year winners Osimhen and Lookman, represents what has been termed Nigeria’s golden generation seeking continental glory.

The emphatic victory sends a strong message to remaining competitors about Nigeria’s title ambitions. With Lookman registering two goals and two assists across the tournament and Osimhen finding his scoring rhythm, the Super Eagles possess the firepower to challenge for the championship. Their attacking prowess has been consistently on display, though questions remain about defensive solidity when facing elite opposition capable of exploiting vulnerabilities.

Nigeria dominated possession throughout Monday’s encounter while maintaining defensive discipline that frustrated Mozambique’s limited attacking threats. The Mambas struggled to cope with Nigeria’s pace and tactical sophistication, unable to mount meaningful pressure on Nwabali’s goal. The gulf in quality between the sides became increasingly apparent as the match progressed, with Nigeria controlling tempo and dictating terms.

The quarter final matchup against either Algeria or DR Congo will provide a significantly sterner test than the Round of 16 encounter. Both potential opponents possess greater defensive organization and attacking quality than Mozambique, capable of punishing mistakes and exploiting gaps that weaker teams could not capitalize on. Nigeria’s ability to maintain their scoring form while tightening defensive structures will determine whether their impressive group stage and Round of 16 performances translate into sustained championship contention.

Tournament history suggests defensive solidity typically wins championships, but Nigeria is challenging that conventional wisdom with overwhelming attacking quality. The Super Eagles have demonstrated they can score freely against weaker opposition, establishing psychological advantages through dominant displays. Whether this approach succeeds against championship caliber defenses remains to be determined in the quarter finals and potential semi final and final matches.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have expressed support for the team’s campaign. The nation’s football supporters have rallied behind the squad, viewing this tournament as an opportunity to end a 12 year wait for continental glory. Social media platforms have erupted with celebrations following each Nigerian victory, particularly the commanding performance against Mozambique.

The venue has proven favorable for Nigeria throughout the competition, with Fez Stadium hosting all their matches so far. The familiarity with playing conditions and supporter presence has contributed to comfortable performances. Moving to Marrakesh for the quarter final will present different circumstances, though Nigeria’s experienced squad should adapt readily to the change in environment.

Cyriel Dessers and Ryan Alebiosu remain unavailable through injury, limiting squad depth options. However, the starting lineup has performed with such consistency that rotation has not been necessary. The coaching staff may consider strategic changes for the quarter final depending on the opposition, though the winning formula established through four consecutive victories argues against wholesale alterations.