Super Eagles Advance to AFCON Semifinals After Dominant Algeria Victory

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured their place in the semifinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Algeria 2 to 0 in a commanding quarterfinal performance at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Second half goals from Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen and Sevilla forward Akor Adams powered Nigeria past a resolute Algerian defense that had conceded just once in four matches before the encounter. The victory marks Nigeria’s 17th semifinal appearance at AFCON, extending their record for most last four qualifications in the tournament’s history.

Osimhen broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half, capitalizing on Nigeria’s sustained pressure after a goalless opening period. Adams doubled the advantage in the 57th minute, finishing off a setup from Osimhen to effectively seal the victory.

The match pitted AFCON’s most potent attack against its stingiest defense. Nigeria entered the quarterfinal having scored 12 goals across four games, the tournament’s highest tally, while Algeria had allowed only one goal in the same span.

Nigeria dominated possession with 57.5 percent of the ball and registered 13 shot attempts compared to Algeria’s three. The Super Eagles also managed five shots on target while Algeria failed to trouble goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, recording zero shots on goal.

Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman continued his stellar tournament form, creating multiple dangerous opportunities down the left flank. Lookman has emerged as one of AFCON 2025’s standout performers with three goals and four assists through four appearances, matching Osimhen’s goal tally.

The victory avenged Nigeria’s 2 to 1 semifinal loss to Algeria at AFCON 2019, when Riyad Mahrez converted a stoppage time free kick to send the North Africans to the final. Algeria went on to claim their second continental title with that tournament triumph.

Nigeria will now face host nation Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. local time. Morocco advanced to the semifinals after defeating Cameroon 2 to 0 on Friday, with goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismaël Saibari.

The other semifinal features Senegal against Egypt, also on Wednesday. Senegal edged Mali 1 to 0 through an Iliman Ndiaye strike, while Egypt knocked out defending champions Côte d’Ivoire 3 to 2 in a thrilling encounter that ended the Elephants’ title defense.

The semifinal matchup between Nigeria and Morocco represents a historic rivalry, with both nations having won two previous encounters each since their first meeting in 1976. Wednesday’s clash will determine which team advances to the final scheduled for January 18, 2026, in Rabat.

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle praised his team’s performance despite recent off field distractions, including reported disputes over unpaid bonuses and an on field disagreement between Osimhen and Lookman during the round of 16 victory over Mozambique. Both players moved quickly to downplay the incident.

“Now we are in the semifinals, we will go back and prepare and try to qualify for the final on Wednesday,” Osimhen said in his postgame interview.

Morocco enters the semifinal as tournament favorites, seeking their first continental title in 50 years on home soil. The Atlas Lions have impressed with balanced performances throughout the competition, combining attacking quality with defensive solidity.

For Nigeria, the three time AFCON champions who last won the title in 2013, the semifinal represents an opportunity to reach their first final since finishing runners up in 2000. The Super Eagles won previous titles in 1980 and 1994.

Algeria’s quarterfinal exit marks their fifth elimination at this stage in their last seven AFCON knockout appearances. The 2019 champions had produced near flawless displays through the group stage, winning all three matches before edging Democratic Republic of Congo 1 to 0 in extra time during the round of 16.