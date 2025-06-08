Sunyani Traditional Council Intervenes to Safeguard SUSEC Lands and Uphold School’s Legacy

In a decisive move to preserve the integrity and future of Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC), the Sunyani Traditional Council has pledged unwavering commitment to reclaiming and protecting the institution’s lands and assets from encroachment.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Council’s Lands and Projects Committee under the leadership of Mr. Ransford Antwi, will see close collaboration with SUSEC management to implement sustainable land protection measures.

During a strategic engagement with school authorities, Ɔdeefoɔ Ɔgyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, the Omanhene of Sunyani, reaffirmed the deep-rooted connection between the Boahen Korkor royal family and the prestigious institution.

He emphasized that SUSEC remains a cherished heritage of the traditional authority and called for collective vigilance to uphold its reputation.

“SUSEC represents more than education—it is a symbol of our community’s pride and progress.

We will not allow its name or lands to be tarnished,” the Omanhene declared, adding that his palace remains open for continued collaboration with the school.

In a bold call to action, the Omanhene also addressed recent concerns over examination malpractices that have led the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to withhold final-year results.

He urged the school to install surveillance systems at examination centers and assured them of his full support in ensuring academic integrity is restored.

SUSEC Headmaster, Mr. Gordon Osei Marfo, expressed grave concern over the alarming rate at which school lands are being taken over. He made a heartfelt appeal for the Traditional Council’s intervention, describing the situation as a threat to the institution’s future expansion and development.