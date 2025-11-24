Sunyani Nkwabeng Crowned Champions of MTN Suncity Inter-Community Soccer Gala

Sunyani Nkwabeng on Sunday emerged champions of the 2025 MTN Suncity Inter-Community Soccer Gala, held at the popular TASTECH Park in Sunyani as part of activities marking this year’s Suncity Festival.

Nkwabeng defeated Odumase by a lone goal, courtesy of striker Tanko, who was also adjudged the Overall Best Player of the tournament. For their triumph, Nkwabeng received a cash prize of GH¢10,000, while Odumase, who finished as runners-up, also took home GH¢5,000.

This year’s competition attracted massive attendance and featured 16 communities, including Sunyani New Town, Area One, Area Two, Zongo, Atronie, Atuahene-Kron, Fiapre, Penkwase, Baakoniaba, Abesim, Adomako, Koonum, and Asufufu.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Germain Naatey, Senior Manager for MTN Brand and Communications, commended the participating teams for exhibiting high levels of discipline and sportsmanship. He assured patrons that MTN would continue to support initiatives that bring communities together through sports.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, CEO of Suncity Radio and Suncity Imperial Lodge, co-partners of the gala, also praised the teams and soccer fans for contributing to what he described as a “resounding success.”

As part of the continuing Suncity Festival activities, a Walkathon has been scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025, involving keep-fit clubs, corporate institutions, and students. Participants will walk through the principal streets of Sunyani, followed by an aerobics session at the Coronation Park and free health screening.

The festival will climax on Saturday, December 6, 2025, with the Suncity Music Festival at the Children’s Park. The event will feature performances from top artists including Amerado, Kooko, Freda Rhymes, Imrana, Tha Blackboi, Alka Youngest, PHM, Kwame Ghana, Abbi Ziam, Partyboi, among others—marking the grand return of a platform designed to showcase and promote local musical talent.