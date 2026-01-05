Sunyani Launches Campaign to Reclaim Cleanest City Status

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Vincent Antwi Agyei, has announced a decisive move to strictly enforce sanitation bylaws as the municipality intensifies efforts to restore its lost reputation as Ghana’s cleanest city and improve public health outcomes.

The announcement was made following a massive cleanup exercise organized in Sunyani on Saturday, January 4, 2026, to mark the first National Sanitation Day of the year. The initiative brought together residents, traders, youth groups, government officials and security agencies across the municipality.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Antwi Agyei admitted that weak enforcement and declining public discipline over the years had contributed significantly to the city’s sanitation challenges. He warned that anyone found flouting bylaws will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

“Both the Assembly and residents of Sunyani have relaxed on sanitation bylaws over the years, and the effects are clear,” he said, adding that strict enforcement will commence from January 2026.

More than a decade ago, Sunyani earned national acclaim when it was adjudged the cleanest city in Ghana by the then Ghana Tourism Authority. That honour has gradually faded due to a combination of poor waste management practices, rapid population growth and changing attitudes toward environmental cleanliness.

Indiscriminate littering, choked gutters and the absence of adequate waste disposal infrastructure have all been cited as major factors behind the city’s loss of its sanitation status. Traditional ruler Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, issued a stern warning to residents, noting that anyone caught littering would face punishment.

Addressing concerns over the lack of waste bins in the municipality, the MCE disclosed that the Sunyani Municipal Assembly is in the process of procuring 20 standard metallic waste bins to pilot a structured waste management system. “This is a critical first step. The Assembly will not relent in its efforts to keep Sunyani clean,” Antwi Agyei assured.

The cleanup exercise received strong backing from central government. Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ahmed Ibrahim outlined the government’s broader plan to improve sanitation across the country through collaboration and shared responsibility.

He stressed the importance of collective action involving traditional leaders, government officials, security agencies, the youth and stakeholders in the sanitation sector. According to Ibrahim, initiatives such as planting more trees, repainting pavements and installing functional streetlights would improve visibility at night and contribute to a more attractive urban environment.

“Cleanliness starts from the household,” the Minister noted. “Every Ghanaian must take responsibility for their immediate environment if we are to achieve a sustainable national sanitation drive.”

The exercise began at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, starting from the Sunyani business district and covering principal streets, markets, the Municipal Police Station, Twene Amanfo Senior High School, the VRA/NEDCo office and the Estate road leading to Akyereko Memorial Hospital.

As part of the cleanup, old posters, banners and signage were removed, road medians in the business district were cleared of filth and sand, choked gutters were flushed with water, and streets were thoroughly swept. The usually bustling commercial area was brought to a standstill as shops and business entities cooperated fully with the exercise.

The exercise was joined by high profile personalities, including Bono Regional Minister Joseph Addai Akwaboa, Member of Parliament for Sunyani East Seid Mubarak, Sunyani MCE Vincent Antwi Agyei, popular musician Stonebwoy, and personnel from security agencies within the municipality.

The Member of Parliament for Sunyani East and the MCE highlighted that restoring Sunyani’s image as a clean city would require collective effort and sustained commitment from all stakeholders. They emphasized that cleanliness should be embraced as a culture rather than a one time activity, urging residents to continuously support initiatives aimed at building a healthier, greener and more beautiful city.

The announcement follows earlier municipal initiatives aimed at restoring order in Sunyani. In September 2025, the Sunyani Municipal Assembly launched a sweeping decongestion exercise targeting traders and vehicles operating in unauthorized areas within the Central Business District.

During that operation, items belonging to traders who had flouted the Assembly’s directives were confiscated, while vehicles parked indiscriminately in restricted areas were towed to the Assembly’s premises. Vehicle owners were required to pay fines and towing fees before reclaiming their cars and to sign undertakings to avoid future violations.

Antwi Agyei explained at the time that the decongestion initiative formed part of broader efforts to enforce the Assembly’s bylaws on trading, sanitation and public order. He appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders, stressing that a well organized and orderly Sunyani would enhance both the city’s image and its economic growth.

The Assembly has also commenced construction of six key development projects aimed at improving education, health, and water and sanitation services in selected communities across the municipality. The projects, fully funded from the District Assemblies Common Fund, are sited in Yawhima, Baakoniaba, Kurosua Number 2, Yamire, Tano Ano and Adomako.

As Sunyani renews its sanitation campaign, authorities say sustained enforcement, improved infrastructure and a renewed sense of civic responsibility will be key to reclaiming the city’s environmental pride and former status as Ghana’s cleanest city.