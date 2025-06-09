Sunny Skies With Afternoon Thunderstorms Forecast Across Ghana

Ghana will experience mostly sunny weather today, June 9, 2025, with thunderstorms developing later in the day, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

Early morning mist and fog patches will clear across coastal, mountainous, and forested areas, giving way to partly cloudy skies by mid-morning.

Coastal cities including Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi, and Axim will see morning temperatures around 26°C, rising to daytime highs of 31°C. These areas face a 30-40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Inland regions such as Kumasi, Koforidua, and Techiman will transition from misty starts to sunny intervals, with temperatures peaking at 32-33°C before potential evening storms.

Northern Ghana will remain hot and dry through most of the day, with Bolgatanga, Wa, and Nalerigu reaching 36°C. However, isolated thunderstorms may develop late afternoon. GMet advises residents in storm-prone areas to monitor weather updates and take precautions against sudden downpours.

While morning conditions remain calm nationwide, the weather pattern reflects typical June transition characteristics, where increasing humidity interacts with daytime heating to trigger convective rainfall.