Sunderland Chairman Visits Bagbin to Deepen Ghana Ties

Sunderland AFC owner and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus led a delegation to meet Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin in Accra on Wednesday, advancing a partnership built around the Democracy Cup.

The visit reciprocated the Speaker’s trip to the English Premier League (EPL) club’s headquarters earlier this year, when both sides agreed to formalise ties and to have the 2026 Democracy Cup champions face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Addressing ministers and corporate chief executives, Louis-Dreyfus said the time had come to institutionalise the club’s long connection with Ghana for mutual benefit.

He pointed to the Ghanaian players who have worn the club’s colours, led by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, and said the relationship marked a step toward a stronger future. Defender John Mensah also spent time at the club.

Commercial Manager Scott McCubbin urged both parties to formalise and make the most of the relationship, saying Ghana stood to gain in youth development and women’s football.

Bagbin commended the delegation for following through on his visit and stressed that the engagement reached beyond sport into trade and investment.

“This visit goes beyond football,” he said, urging the ministers and business leaders present to pursue the opportunities on offer.

The Speaker said the EPL club would also explore ways to support and promote the annual Democracy Cup, which he founded to connect Parliament with citizens through sport while marking Ghana’s democratic journey. Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have won the competition’s two editions to date.

Bagbin added that football’s popularity made it a natural vehicle for closer cooperation, and that he hoped the Sunderland link would strengthen youth and women’s football in particular. He presented each member of the delegation with a fugu, a traditional Ghanaian smock, as a gesture of goodwill.