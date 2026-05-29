Sunbeth to build cocoa, cashew plants in Nigeria

Nigerian agribusiness firm Sunbeth Global Concepts is building a 70,000 metric tonne cocoa processing factory and an 80,000 metric tonne cashew plant in Sagamu, Ogun State, due to open by March 2027.

Managing Director Olasunkanmi Owoyemi announced the dual investment at the Africa Cocoa Finance and Investment Forum (ACFIF), held at the London Stock Exchange. Both facilities are already under construction in south-west Nigeria.

The projects mark Sunbeth’s shift from a commodity trading business into an integrated processor. Owoyemi said the strategy aims to capture more value across the supply chain, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global cocoa economy.

The cocoa factory will boost Nigeria’s role in the global processing market, while the cashew plant targets rising demand in West Africa and export destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Owoyemi stressed that scale alone would not sustain the plants. The company plans to invest in farmer training, financing, logistics, and technology to lift yields and secure reliable domestic supply, pursuing what he called backward integration by growing the crops its factories will process.

“Lasting competitiveness requires control of sourcing systems, logistics infrastructure, processing capacity, and sustainability frameworks,” he said.

The work falls under Sunbeth’s Orange Cocoa Sustainability Framework, which centres on quality control, farmer education, and strategic partnerships in the cocoa sector.

Sunbeth operates in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon, three of West Africa’s major cocoa-producing nations, and runs offices in London, Dubai, and New York to widen access to international markets and trade finance. Owoyemi said the long-term ambition is for Africa to process, trade, and retain the full economic value of the cocoa and cashew it grows.