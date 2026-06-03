Sulemana Braimah Exposed Over Lies – Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

Financial Economist and governance advocate, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has questioned the consistency of claims made by media executive Sulemana Braimah regarding the National Lottery Authority’s (NLA) partnership with KGL Group.

According to Dr. Opoku, the varying figures cited by Mr. Braimah over the past year raise concerns about the credibility and reliability of his allegations against the NLA-KGL arrangement.

In a statement, Dr. Opoku noted that on August 5, 2025, Mr. Braimah claimed that Ghana was “losing millions every week” due to the partnership. He further pointed out that on September 19, 2025, the media executive alleged that a “GHS 3 billion business had been given to KGL in exchange for GHS 170 million.”

However, Dr. Opoku observed that in a Facebook post on June 3, 2026, Mr. Braimah stated that Ghana was losing “close to GHS 1 billion every year” as a result of the same arrangement.

“Smart and intelligent investigators substantiate their allegations with facts and data, but fools simply throw around inconsistent facts and figures,” Dr. Opoku stated while criticizing what he described as contradictory financial estimates surrounding the NLA-KGL deal.

He argued that the shifting figures undermine the strength of the allegations and create uncertainty about the actual financial impact of the partnership on the state.

Dr. Opoku also challenged assertions that a committee established by President John Dramani Mahama had confirmed the alleged losses cited by Mr. Braimah. According to him, the committee did not conclude that Ghana was losing millions of cedis every week, nor did it determine that the country had lost a GHS 3 billion business or close to GHS 1 billion annually because of the agreement.

He further maintained that the committee did not recommend the abrogation of the NLA-KGL partnership, contrary to suggestions by some critics of the arrangement.

Dr. Opoku contended that discussions on the NLA-KGL deal should be guided by official reports, verifiable data, and factual evidence rather than what he described as speculative claims.

He concluded by alleging that Mr. Braimah’s persistent criticism of KGL Group appears to have affected his objectivity, leading to claims that could potentially misinform sections of the public.

The comments add a new dimension to the ongoing debate over the NLA-KGL partnership, which continues to attract scrutiny from governance advocates, industry stakeholders, and political commentators.This version is written as a balanced news story that clearly attributes all allegations and opinions to Dr. Razak Jojo Opoku rather than presenting them as established facts.