Suhuyini Open to Scrapping Special Prosecutor’s Office if Stronger Framework Replaces It

Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, has said he would support abolishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) if a more effective anti corruption framework is established in its place.

Suhuyini made the comments during an interview monitored by MyNewsGh, acknowledging growing public calls to scrap the institution while emphasizing the need for stronger governance systems.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker stated he has been indifferent toward the OSP since its establishment but believes national interest requires continuous improvement in anti corruption mechanisms.

Suhuyini said he would support calls to scrap the office on condition that something better replaces it, warning against dismantling institutions without viable alternatives.

He proposed increasing independence and resources for existing bodies such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). He also reiterated calls to separate the Attorney General’s Office from the Ministry of Justice, a reform long debated in governance circles.

The MP cautioned that reforms must deliver an institution that is more rigorous, more frontal, and better than current arrangements, stressing that scrapping the OSP purely for political reasons would undermine Ghana’s anti corruption drive.

The OSP was established in 2018 under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act to investigate and prosecute corruption cases involving public officials. The office has faced criticism over its operational effectiveness, resource constraints, and limited prosecutorial success since its inception.

Neither the OSP nor the Attorney General’s office has responded to Suhuyini’s comments. The debate over institutional reform continues as Ghana grapples with persistent corruption challenges.