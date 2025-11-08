Suhum MP Launches Health and Education Outreach; Urges Unity Beyond Politics to Promote Constituency Development

The Member of Parliament for Suhum, Hon. Frank Aseiadu Bekoe , has extended his MP’s Health and Education Program to communities in the constituency as part of activities marking the ongoing ‘Akokyefo Afakye’ festival, a newly instituted celebration by local chiefs.

The outreach, held on Friday, November 7, 2025, brought together hundreds of residents who turned up in large numbers to benefit from free medical screening, treatment, and education on preventive health practices.

Speaking during the event, Hon. Aseiadu expressed gratitude to God and to the people of Suhum for their strong participation.

“All the surrounding communities joined the program, and I thank God they came in their numbers to get screened and treated for various diseases,” he said.

The MP explained that the health exercise forms part of his broader vision to make quality healthcare and education accessible to all constituents, regardless of their political affiliation.

“We have medications here to administer to them, there are machines to examine individuals and detect ailments, and doctors are available to provide the needed treatment,” he noted.

He emphasized that the MP’s Health and Education Program will be extended to every community within the constituency in the coming weeks.

Hon. Aseiadu also appealed for collective participation, urging residents from all political backgrounds—NPP, NDC, and others—to unite for the progress of Suhum.

“Let’s put politics aside and work together to make health and education a priority in our constituency,” he added.

The outreach forms part of the MP’s broader community development agenda, which seeks to improve living standards through improved access to healthcare, educational support, and social welfare initiatives.