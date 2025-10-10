Suhum MCE Leads Massive Clean-Up Exercise to Mark National Sanitation Day

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Suhum Municipal Assembly, Hon Lydia Ohenewaa on Friday led a massive clean-up exercise at Suhum township as part of activities marking this month’s National Sanitation Day.

The exercise brought together Assembly staff, the Assembly Member, unit committee members, local associations, and residents who joined forces to desilt drains, sweep streets, and clear refuse in the community.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Hon. Lydia Ohenewaa expressed his deep appreciation to all participants for their active involvement and community spirit. She commended the residents, associations, and Assembly staff for supporting government’s ongoing efforts to promote a cleaner and healthier environment.

“This exercise is not just about today; it’s about building the habit of keeping our environment clean every day,” the MCE stated. “As a government, we are committed to providing the needed logistics to sustain these initiatives. I urge all residents to use the bins provided and avoid indiscriminate dumping. Together, we can make our communities cleaner and safer.”

Hon. Lydia Ohenewaa further appealed to residents to adopt proper waste management practices, stressing that environmental cleanliness is a shared responsibility that contributes to public health and community development.

The National Sanitation Day initiative, introduced to encourage communal participation in environmental hygiene, continues to play a vital role in fostering civic responsibility and promoting public health across the country.

Suhum township is the enthusiasm and turnout of residents reflected a renewed commitment to maintaining cleanliness and supporting national efforts to protect the environment.