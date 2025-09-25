Sudan Launches Mass Cholera Vaccination in War-Torn Darfur

Sudan has launched an ambitious cholera vaccination campaign in Darfur targeting 1.86 million people amid a devastating outbreak that has claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 113,600 people nationwide, representing the longest recorded cholera epidemic in the country’s history.

The vaccination drive began on September 21, 2025, in Nyala Ganoub, Nyala Shemal, and Biliel localities of South Darfur, followed by Abu Jabra and Ad Daein localities on September 22. The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to extend the campaign to Tawila locality in North Darfur before the end of September, completing coverage across six localities in the conflict-affected region.

The timing proves critical as cholera cases in Darfur continue rising at what WHO describes as an “alarming rate.” Since the first case was reported from South Darfur on May 29, 2025, the disease has spread to 36 localities across all five Darfur states, with 12,739 cases and 358 deaths recorded specifically in the region.

Dr. Shible Sahbani, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Sudan, emphasized the urgency of the situation. WHO teams in Darfur are working tirelessly with health partners to provide necessary technical and operational support for successful campaign implementation to protect vulnerable populations from further cholera spread, he stated from Port Sudan.

The national statistics present a sobering picture of Sudan’s health crisis. More than 113,600 cases have been registered nationwide with over 3,000 deaths, representing a concerning case fatality rate of 2.7 percent. The outbreak has affected all 18 of Sudan’s states since July 2024, making it unprecedented in scope and duration for the country.

Delivering 1.86 million vaccine doses to Darfur required extensive cross-border and cross-line operations coordinated by WHO, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Sudan’s Ministry of Health. These organizations overcame numerous access and transport challenges to reach the targeted localities despite ongoing conflict and infrastructure destruction.

The two-year conflict in Sudan has created conditions particularly conducive to cholera transmission. Mass displacement has disrupted basic services while severely limiting access to safe water, hygiene, and sanitation services. The ongoing rainy season compounds these risks through flooding and water point contamination, contributing to the rapid case increases observed across the country.

Cholera, caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, spreads through contaminated food or water and serves as a major indicator of inequity and social development gaps. The disease thrives in the unsanitary conditions that characterize much of Sudan’s current humanitarian situation, where displaced populations lack adequate shelter, clean water, and medical care.

The vaccination campaign represents one component of a comprehensive multi-sectoral response strategy. Effective cholera control requires disease surveillance, rapid case detection and reporting, immediate access to treatment, improved water and sanitation infrastructure, and robust risk communication and community engagement programs.

WHO has provided extensive coordination and operational support for the campaign, building on its decades-long presence in Darfur. The organization supported campaign preparations, including vaccine transport between localities, capacity-building for volunteer vaccinators, and supervisory monitoring to ensure quality implementation.

The training component proves particularly crucial given the challenging operating environment. WHO supported training-of-trainers programs that cascaded down to individual vaccinators, ensuring proper administration techniques and safety protocols. WHO teams continue working alongside vaccination teams to maintain quality standards throughout the 10-day campaign period.

The campaign targets 97 percent of the population aged one year and older in the six localities, reflecting international best practices for cholera vaccination coverage. This high coverage threshold is essential for achieving community-level protection and interrupting transmission chains in affected areas.

Vaccine provision demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in health emergencies. The International Cooperating Group on Vaccine Provision (ICG), comprising WHO, UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and Médecins Sans Frontières, provided the doses with financial support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The Darfur outbreak occurs within a broader global cholera resurgence. Between January 1 and August 17, 2025, 409,222 cholera and Acute Watery Diarrhoea cases with 4,738 deaths were reported globally from 31 countries, indicating that Sudan’s crisis reflects wider patterns of disease emergence linked to conflict, displacement, and climate change.

Sudan’s healthcare system faces unprecedented strain from the combined impact of conflict and disease outbreaks. The cholera epidemic compounds existing challenges in providing basic medical care, managing chronic diseases, and maintaining routine immunization programs essential for preventing other infectious diseases.

The humanitarian context in Darfur adds complexity to vaccination efforts. Ongoing hostilities limit humanitarian access, while population movements complicate tracking and follow-up activities. Security concerns affect both vaccination teams and target populations, requiring careful coordination with military and civilian authorities.

Success of the vaccination campaign depends on community acceptance and participation. Risk communication efforts must address potential hesitancy while ensuring that displaced and conflict-affected populations understand the benefits of vaccination and know how to access services during the campaign period.

The campaign’s broader implications extend beyond immediate cholera control. Successful implementation demonstrates the feasibility of delivering complex health interventions in conflict settings, potentially serving as a model for other emergency responses in Sudan and similar contexts globally.

Long-term cholera prevention in Sudan requires addressing underlying determinants including water and sanitation infrastructure, health system strengthening, and conflict resolution. While vaccination provides crucial short-term protection, sustainable cholera elimination depends on broader development and peacebuilding efforts.

The international community’s support for Sudan’s cholera response reflects recognition that infectious disease outbreaks in conflict settings can have regional and global implications. Effective response requires sustained commitment beyond immediate emergency measures to address root causes and build resilient health systems.

As the vaccination campaign proceeds, monitoring and evaluation activities will assess coverage, effectiveness, and any adverse events. This data will inform future outbreak responses while contributing to global evidence on cholera vaccination in complex emergency settings.