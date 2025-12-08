Sudan Kindergarten Drone Strike Kills Dozens Including Children

Drone strikes in Kalogi, a town in South Kordofan region of Sudan, have killed dozens of people including at least 33 children, according to medical groups, amid renewed fighting in the country’s brutal civil war. The attack targeted a kindergarten twice and led to urgent calls from humanitarian groups and UN agencies for an immediate halt to violence and safe access for aid.

The incident in Kalogi occurred Thursday morning when multiple drone strikes hit civilian infrastructure in the army held town. The Sudan Doctors Network reported that the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary faction fighting the army, carried out the strikes in coordination with an allied group. The RSF has not issued a comment on the attack but has accused the army of separate drone strikes on a market in Darfur and a fuel depot at the Adre border crossing with Chad.

According to local officials, the attack unfolded in three phases. The first strike hit the town’s only kindergarten around 8:47 a.m., killing children aged between five and ten years old who had gathered for morning lessons. As residents rushed to rescue the wounded, a second strike targeted the same location at 9:12 a.m., killing more people including children who survived the first attack. A third strike at 9:28 a.m. hit the rural hospital where victims were being transported, destroying large sections of the medical facility and killing nurses and patients.

Essam al Din al Sayed, head of the Kalogi administrative unit, told reporters the pattern bore the mark of an attack meant to inflict maximum human suffering. Death toll figures vary among sources, with the Sudan Doctors Network initially reporting 50 deaths including 33 children, while the Sudanese Foreign Ministry later stated 79 civilians died including 43 children and six women. The actual toll is likely higher as communication blackouts in the area hinder efforts to confirm casualties.

UNICEF regional spokesperson Sheldon Yett responded to the attack, emphasizing that such violence against children is unacceptable. He urged all parties to halt attacks and to allow unobstructed humanitarian access. Save the Children representative Francesco Lanino described the intentional or reckless harm to children, or attacks on places where they should be safe, as indefensible.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry accused the RSF of conducting a massacre and described the attack as part of an ongoing campaign of genocide against Sudanese communities. The ministry statement said the militia targeted the kindergarten with rockets launched from a drone with the aim of killing a large number of children, then deliberately struck again when residents rushed to help the injured.

The strike is the latest escalation in the war between the RSF and the Sudanese army that began in April 2023. Much of the fighting is now centered in the oil rich Kordofan region. The RSF has been waging an offensive across western Sudan in recent months and seized El Fasher in October, the army’s last major foothold in Darfur. The paramilitary group now appears to be pushing eastward into the three Kordofan states.

UN human rights commissioner Volker Turk said he feared new atrocities in Sudan amid the surge in fierce fighting in the Kordofan region. The UN Human Rights Office has documented 269 civilian deaths from aerial strikes, artillery shelling and summary executions since the RSF captured the North Kordofan city of Bara on October 25. Turk’s office said the toll was probably much higher, noting that telecommunications and internet outages in the city hinder accurate reporting.

The wider war has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million since it began. Over 41,000 people have fled violence in Kordofan in the past month alone. The UN warned on December 4 that escalating violence in the region risks mass atrocities, with famine, disease and displacement already causing catastrophic humanitarian conditions. Parts of South Kordofan face confirmed famine conditions, near total collapse of medical services, and widespread school closures.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfar that remain under army control. The army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east and center, including the capital Khartoum. Both sides have been accused of committing war crimes during the conflict.

International mediators including the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt offered a truce plan that the RSF said it would accept in November, though fighting has continued to intensify. Amnesty International called for an immediate investigation into the Kalogi attack. The organization emphasized that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law.

The RSF’s drone capability has grown significantly since mid 2024, according to military analysts monitoring the conflict. Control of towns in the Kordofan region is strategically important as it affects supply lines and access to oil fields. Whoever controls transport routes and pumping stations in the wider region wields leverage far beyond local areas, analysts note.

UNICEF and other humanitarian agencies have repeatedly called for protection of children and civilians in Sudan’s conflict zones. They emphasize that children should never pay the price of conflict and that all parties must respect international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure.