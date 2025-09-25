Sucasa Properties Denies Bankruptcy Claims

Sucasa Properties has categorically denied bankruptcy allegations at a press conference in Accra, attributing project delays to severe macroeconomic challenges including cedi volatility and customer payment defaults rather than financial insolvency.

The East Legon Hills-based real estate developer faced accusations from clients including Ghanaians and other nationals residing in the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), and Canada over alleged inability to complete fully paid projects, prompting management to address persistent fraud and bankruptcy claims publicly.

Daniel Kofi Awuku-Asare, Public Relations Officer for Sucasa Properties, described the allegations as “a deliberate campaign of disinformation, misinformation and defamation” against the company, emphasizing that construction delays cannot be equated with fraudulent activity.

The company acknowledged project timeline delays while highlighting the devastating impact of Ghana’s currency depreciation from approximately GH₵6 to the dollar in 2022 when contracts were signed to nearly GH₵17 at peak levels, alongside rising inflation and increased construction material costs affecting developers nationwide.

These economic pressures created what officials termed a reciprocal delay situation, where customer payment defaults combined with currency volatility and inflation to create project execution challenges beyond the company’s immediate control.

Awuku-Asare emphasized that Sucasa Properties has been under investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for over a year following petitions from certain parties, with “no wrongdoing found to date” according to his statements at the press conference.

The Public Relations Officer revealed that the company’s Chief Executive Officer previously faced fraud charges that were dismissed by the High Court, which found absolutely no elements of defrauding by pretense. This court ruling supports the company’s position that delays stem from economic conditions rather than criminal intent.

Sucasa Properties serves as the official private sector real estate partner for the government’s Diaspora Engagement Policy Framework initiative, a position inaugurated by former Minister for Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in 2023, demonstrating the company’s recognized standing within Ghana’s housing sector.

The company operates under standard industry practices where customer payments are directly invested into construction activities, making refund processing for cancelled contracts contingent on property resale. This accepted industry model was acknowledged in a recent court ruling related to class-action cases, according to company officials.

Construction progress continues despite challenges, with phase one of O’Grantson Communities at East Legon Hills fully occupied and phase two reaching 50 percent occupancy. Phase three remains on track for delivery, demonstrating operational capacity despite economic headwinds.

The developer emphasized that unwillingness to pay under industry-standard terms differs fundamentally from inability to pay, addressing concerns about the company’s financial position and refund policies. Officials stressed that construction relies on timely payments to maintain project momentum.

Company leadership urged clients who have made full payments to exercise patience, promising that projects will be completed and delivered as originally contracted despite extended timelines caused by macroeconomic factors beyond their control.

Awuku-Asare issued strong warnings against individuals spreading what he characterized as defamatory claims, stating that while the company previously exercised restraint, it now stands prepared to pursue all available legal avenues to protect its reputation and business interests.

The real estate firm works collaboratively with the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) to address Ghana’s significant housing deficit, positioning itself as committed to providing affordable housing solutions despite current operational challenges.

Sucasa Properties concluded by encouraging customers and the public to ignore what it termed false narratives while focusing on homes being delivered, reiterating commitment to fulfilling its purpose of expanding accessible housing options for Ghanaians.

The press conference represents the company’s most comprehensive public response to mounting allegations, as management attempts to distinguish between economic-driven delays and fraudulent activity while maintaining investor and customer confidence in ongoing projects.