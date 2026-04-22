Submarine Cable Failures Put West Africa’s US$150bn Digital Economy at Risk

West Africa’s fast-growing digital economy, estimated to generate between $100 billion and $150 billion annually, is more exposed than previously recognised, according to the West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), which has used a major international forum to call for urgent reform of the region’s submarine cable infrastructure.

WATRA Executive Secretary Aliyu Aboki made the warning at the International Submarine Cable Resilience Summit 2026 in Porto, Portugal, pointing to the widespread cable failures of March 2024 as evidence of structural vulnerability that the region can no longer afford to ignore.

In March 2024, a series of submarine cable disruptions along the West African coast exposed a critical vulnerability at the heart of the region’s emerging digital economy. For several hours and in some cases days, connectivity was degraded across multiple countries. Banking systems slowed, digital platforms experienced outages, and businesses reliant on cloud infrastructure faced significant operational disruption.

West Africa is served by several major international systems, including the West Africa Cable System (WACS), Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), and MainOne Cable, which collectively provide significant international capacity, yet their routing patterns and landing configurations meant that a single disruption could affect multiple systems at once. Internet traffic in affected countries declined by more than 50 percent immediately after the incident, while restoration took several days in some locations, exposing both physical repair limitations and administrative delays.

More than 95 percent of global internet traffic travels through submarine cables, a statistic consistently emphasised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). In West Africa, where digital adoption is accelerating rapidly, the reliability of these systems is directly linked to economic performance. Outages translate into lost transactions, reduced productivity, and weakened investor confidence.

A central problem identified by WATRA is the mismatch between how the infrastructure operates and how it is governed. Submarine cable networks are regional in operation, but governance remains largely national. Permitting processes differ. Emergency response procedures are not harmonised. Cable protection regimes vary in enforcement. This fragmentation introduces risk. When outages occur, delays in customs clearance, port access, and inter-agency coordination can extend repair timelines.

The financial cost of failures compounds the problem. A single cable repair is typically estimated at between $1.5 million and $2 million, largely due to the mobilisation of repair vessels from distant locations such as Cape Town. In more complex cases involving multiple cable faults, total costs can rise to as much as $8 million.

WATRA called for resilience to be embedded across all layers of infrastructure planning, including the development of redundant network systems, improved emergency response mechanisms, stronger regional cooperation, and sustainable financing models. “For West Africa, resilience is not optional. It is foundational. Without it, economic growth remains exposed to avoidable shocks,” Aboki stated.

Proposed reforms include harmonised permitting processes, pre-agreed emergency repair protocols, stronger cable protection regulations, and improved data sharing across WATRA’s 16 member states. Aboki said the goal is not simply to expand cable capacity but to build systems that are durable, financeable, and regionally coherent.