Sub-Saharan Africa’s Growth Improves but Job Creation Lags Behind

Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is showing signs of resilience, with growth projected to reach 3.8% in 2025, up from 3.5% in 2024, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse report released Tuesday. The improvement reflects easing inflation pressures and a modest recovery in investment despite global uncertainty.

Inflation, which has burdened households and businesses over the past few years, is beginning to ease. The number of countries with double-digit inflation has dropped from 23 in October 2022 to 10 in July 2025, suggesting progress in stabilizing prices across the region.

Still, the World Bank cautioned that several risks could slow recovery. These include weaker investor confidence, lower global demand, and a decline in development assistance. Debt vulnerabilities remain high, with external debt service now accounting for 2% of GDP, more than double the level recorded a decade ago. The number of Sub-Saharan African countries in or near debt distress has nearly tripled from eight in 2014 to 23 in 2025, representing almost half the region.

Here’s where the numbers get sobering. While the region’s growth momentum is improving, it remains too weak to make a meaningful dent in poverty or absorb Africa’s rapidly expanding labor force. The continent’s working-age population is projected to grow by over 600 million people in the next 25 years, creating both an enormous opportunity and a staggering challenge for policymakers.

“The real test for Africa will be how it matches this population growth with decent jobs,” said Andrew Dabalen, the World Bank’s Chief Economist for the Africa Region. “At present, only 24% of new workers secure wage-paying jobs. Building more medium and large firms is key to generating jobs at scale.”

That statistic deserves emphasis. Three out of every four young Africans entering the workforce won’t find formal employment. They’ll join the informal sector, scratch out subsistence livelihoods, or migrate in search of better prospects. Without dramatic changes in job creation, the region’s demographic dividend could become a demographic disaster.

The report outlines several policy priorities to support stronger, job-led growth. These include reducing the cost of doing business, investing in reliable infrastructure such as energy, transport, and digital systems, and improving education and skills development. The World Bank also pointed to the need for greater private sector participation in high-potential areas like agribusiness, mining, tourism, healthcare, housing, and construction.

In tourism, for example, every direct job created can lead to an additional 1.5 jobs in related industries, demonstrating the multiplier effects of strategic investment. But unlocking these opportunities requires governments to move beyond rhetoric and implement the structural reforms that make it easier for businesses to start, operate, and scale.

The challenge isn’t just about creating any jobs but creating the right kinds of jobs. Informal work may keep people busy, but it rarely provides the income stability, social protections, or skill development that build middle classes and drive sustained economic transformation.

With the right mix of reforms and investments, the World Bank says Sub-Saharan Africa can unlock its employment potential, strengthen its economies, and move closer to achieving inclusive and sustainable growth. But time isn’t on the region’s side. Every year, millions more young people join the workforce, and every year governments delay meaningful reform, the challenge becomes more daunting.

The question isn’t whether Africa can afford to invest in job creation. It’s whether it can afford not to.