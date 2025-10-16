Sub-Saharan Africa universities reach record representation in global rankings

Sub-Saharan African universities have achieved historic representation in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, with 55 institutions from 14 countries now included in the prestigious global assessment, reflecting a dramatic expansion from just 10 institutions less than a decade ago.

The surge in representation marks a significant turning point for the region’s higher education sector. Nigeria leads Sub-Saharan Africa with 24 ranked universities, establishing itself as the most represented national system in the region. South Africa maintains its position as the region’s performance powerhouse with 13 ranked institutions, including four universities within the global top 500. Ghana now features four ranked universities, while Botswana, Kenya and Tanzania each maintain two institutions on the list.

The 2026 rankings signal particular momentum for Francophone Africa through an important milestone. Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar has entered the rankings for the first time, becoming Senegal’s first ranked institution and opening new pathways for West African universities to gain international visibility.

Beyond increased participation, this year’s results reveal significant performance breakthroughs for individual institutions. University of Cape Town climbed 16 positions to reach joint 164th place globally, marking its strongest-ever performance in the international rankings. University of Johannesburg broke into the top 400 for the first time, while University of Pretoria moved back into the 501 to 600 band, demonstrating renewed institutional momentum.

The rankings recorded historic achievements for several universities. Makerere University in Uganda reached the global top 1,000 for the first time, a milestone the institution had long pursued. Nigeria’s flagship universities, University of Ibadan and University of Lagos, also achieved top 1,000 status, elevating the international profile of West Africa’s leading research institutions.

Phil Baty, from Times Higher Education, characterised the results as reflecting both quantitative and qualitative advancement. “We are not just seeing improvements in representation, we are seeing improvements in quality too. This represents a great opportunity to build on the momentum and ensure that Africa’s university-led knowledge and innovation ecosystem is fit and ready to fully exploit the continent’s huge demographic dividend,” Baty stated.

The expansion occurs against a backdrop of significant shifts within global higher education. East and Southeast Asian universities, including institutions such as Tsinghua and Peking universities, have plateaued after years of rapid ascent, failing to penetrate the global top 10. Simultaneously, leading US universities outside the elite tier face declining rankings amid financial pressures and intensifying international competition. European systems also experience strain, with Germany’s Excellence Strategy delivering less pronounced results than anticipated and the United Kingdom facing mounting challenges from financial constraints.

These global patterns suggest what observers characterise as a “moment of great flux” within international higher education, where established systems face unprecedented competitive pressures while emerging regions strengthen their institutional capacity and research profiles.

The Sub-Saharan African results underscore a fundamental reshaping of global higher education competitiveness. The region’s university sector now demonstrates the research quality, international partnerships and competitive capacity required to participate meaningfully in worldwide knowledge production and innovation ecosystems.

For African universities, the rankings represent both accomplishment and responsibility. The momentum gained through expanded representation and improved performance creates both opportunity and pressure to continue strengthening research excellence, building strategic international partnerships and enhancing institutional competitiveness to sustain progress within an increasingly contested global environment.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 encompass over 1,700 universities worldwide, providing comprehensive benchmarking of global higher education institutional performance across research, teaching, knowledge transfer and international perspectives.