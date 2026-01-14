Sub-Saharan Africa Growth Forecast Rises Despite Trade Headwinds

Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is projected to grow 4.3 percent in 2026, up from an estimated 4.0 percent in 2025, though the expiration of a major United States trade preference program threatens export-dependent nations across the region.

The World Bank’s January 2026 Global Economic Prospects report shows growth strengthening to 4.7 percent in 2027, supported by stronger investment, rising exports, moderating inflation, and improved financial conditions. However, the outlook remains uneven across the 48 countries that comprise the region, with performance diverging sharply between commodity exporters and other economies.

Growth picked up in 2025 after reaching 3.7 percent in 2024, helped by easing inflation and higher than expected prices for gold, precious metals, and coffee that boosted fiscal revenues in several countries. South Africa’s growth rose to 1.3 percent in 2025, supported by more reliable electricity supply, strong agricultural harvests, and improving business confidence. Nigeria’s growth edged up to 4.2 percent, driven by expansion in services, particularly finance and information technology, alongside a modest recovery in agriculture.

Ethiopia’s growth, while easing to 7.2 percent from 8.1 percent in 2024, remained robust. Performance among industrial commodity exporters slowed while growth strengthened elsewhere across the region.

Financial conditions generally improved throughout 2025. Government bond yields declined, sovereign spreads narrowed, and currencies appreciated against the United States dollar. Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Republic of Congo regained access to international capital markets after periods of exclusion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its October 2025 Regional Economic Outlook, projected slightly lower but still solid growth at 4.1 percent for 2025 with a modest pickup expected in 2026. The IMF emphasized ongoing macroeconomic stabilization and reform efforts across major economies but warned that overlapping monetary, financial, external, and fiscal vulnerabilities remain present across much of the region.

The baseline projections assume current bilateral tariff levels remain stable throughout the forecast horizon. However, the September 2025 expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is expected to significantly impact some economies unless extended. AGOA provided duty free access to United States markets for eligible African countries since 2000.

Countries heavily reliant on United States markets face notable exposure to trade fragmentation. Côte D’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, and South Africa depend substantially on American consumers for goods and commodity exports.

Madagascar now faces tariffs as high as 47 percent on textile and vanilla exports. Kenya employs over 66,000 people, many of them women, in textile and apparel production for the American market. Approximately 1.3 million jobs across AGOA dependent industries are at risk in countries where workers have limited alternative employment options.

United States Senator John Kennedy introduced legislation in October to renew AGOA for two years while ensuring participating countries support American interests rather than adversaries like China and Russia. At the time of expiration, 32 countries were eligible for AGOA benefits. The program allowed eligible nations to export goods to the United States duty free in exchange for developing market based economies, democracy, and rule of law.

Per capita income in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow by an average of 2 percent annually in 2026 and 2027, slightly faster than envisioned in mid 2025 but still insufficient to create enough jobs to keep pace with labor force growth. Real per capita income growth will likely remain uneven, with particularly limited progress in countries plagued by violent conflict.

With an estimated 270 million youths in 2025, Sub-Saharan Africa faces the world’s largest rise in working age population. Between 2025 and 2050, the region’s working age population is projected to expand more rapidly than any other developing region, adding more than 620 million people to its labor force. This represents more than three quarters of the net increase across all emerging markets and developing economies.

The region creates approximately 3 million new formal wage jobs annually, while up to 12 million youth enter the labor market each year. Most new labor market entrants find work in low productivity informal sectors that offer limited prospects for rapid income growth, reduced poverty, and improved social mobility.

The sharp scaling back of official development assistance (ODA) since 2024 has further constrained fiscal space and will undermine the resilience of Sub-Saharan African economies to adverse shocks. External debt service has more than doubled over the past decade, reaching 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024.

According to the African Development Bank, public debt across the continent averaged about 66 percent of GDP in 2024, with more than 20 countries either in or at high risk of debt distress. Per capita incomes are forecast to shrink over the forecast horizon in Angola, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan. Even by 2026, GDP per capita in about 30 percent of the region’s economies will not have recovered to pre pandemic levels.

The World Bank projects particularly strong growth in several countries. Guinea is forecast to grow 9.3 percent in 2026 and 11.6 percent in 2027. Rwanda is expected to grow 7.2 percent in 2026 and 7.6 percent in 2027. Tanzania is projected to grow 6.2 percent in 2026 and 6.5 percent in 2027.

South Sudan presents the most volatile outlook, with projections showing a dramatic 48.8 percent expansion in 2026 after contracting 23.8 percent in 2025. Uganda is forecast to accelerate from 6.4 percent growth in 2026 to 9.8 percent in 2027.

Several fragile and conflict affected states (FCS) face particularly difficult conditions. An estimated 120 million Africans currently face acute food insecurity, with 80 percent living in conflict affected countries. The incidence and severity of conflict and violence increased in 2024 and early 2025, driving food emergencies across multiple countries.

Risks to the growth outlook remain tilted to the downside. Growth could be weaker than projected if trade barriers and related uncertainty increase further, reform implementation slows, violent conflict persists or worsens, weather shocks intensify, ODA declines more rapidly, global growth weakens more than currently projected, commodity prices decline further, or global financial conditions deteriorate.

On the upside, activity in Sub-Saharan Africa could be bolstered by duty free access to China, stronger than expected global growth, continued progress in regional integration, and firmer commodity prices. China Africa trade reached $295 billion in 2024, already dwarfing the $8 billion in AGOA linked trade with the United States. China has eliminated tariffs on exports from 33 African countries, further cementing its role as a key trade partner.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which kicked off in 2021, offers long term means of building sustained, resilient intra African trade. With a market of 1.5 billion people, the AfCFTA provides opportunities for diversification away from dependence on traditional export markets, provided the 54 signatory countries take necessary steps to implement the agreement effectively.

Median inflation across Sub-Saharan Africa eased from over 6 percent at the end of 2023 to around 4 percent by late 2025, driven by lower global food and energy prices alongside tight monetary policies. However, inflation is projected to remain in double digits through at least the end of 2025 in about one fifth of the region, including Angola, Ethiopia, and several other countries.

The World Bank emphasizes that the projected growth remains below the region’s long term average and is insufficient to make substantial progress in reducing extreme poverty. The outlook is predicated on the external environment not deteriorating further and on substantial improvements in security in several countries in fragile and conflict affected situations.