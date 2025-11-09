Suaman DCE Applauds Mahama’s Directive to Probe Asutifi North MP Over Alleged Attack on Anti-Galamsey Task Force

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Suaman, Vasco Obour, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for taking decisive action by directing law enforcement agencies to investigate the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, over allegations that he led a group of thugs to attack members of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Squad (NAIMOS) during an operation near Bronikrom in Hwidiem, in the Ahafo Region.

Mr. Obour praised President Mahama for showing firm and impartial commitment to justice and the fight against illegal mining.

“I’m pleased with President Mahama for taking decisive action by urging the judiciary to investigate his own sitting MP, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, over the alleged mob attack on the NAIMOS in Hwidiem.

It clearly demonstrates his genuine commitment to the fight against galamsey. Unlike former President Akufo-Addo, who unlawfully defended Chairman Wontumi and Akonta Mining against illegal mining allegations, President Mahama’s stance deserves commendation for its boldness and integrity,” Mr. Obour stated.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, November 1, 2025, when a group of youth reportedly resisted a NAIMOS task force during a raid on illegal mining sites in Hwidiem.

Mr. Addo has since denied the allegations, explaining that his presence at the scene was merely to help calm tensions and prevent a breakdown of public order.

Meanwhile, the MP for Asutifi North has been arraigned, pending further investigations into the alleged assault on the anti-illegal mining task force.