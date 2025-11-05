Study Reveals Youth Perceptions on Drugs and Academic Performance

A new study presented by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment has revealed that most Ghanaian youth do not believe drug use enhances academic performance, although a concerning minority holds misconceptions about the effects of substance abuse.

According to Youth Minister George Opare Addo, 63 percent of youth do not think drugs boost academic performance, 15 percent believe they do, and 22 percent are unsure. Delivering the maiden State of the Youth Address (SOYA) in Accra on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the minister presented findings from comprehensive research on substance abuse patterns among young Ghanaians.

The minister expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of drug use among Ghanaian students, describing the situation as a growing national crisis that threatens the country’s future workforce. He revealed that 41 percent of tertiary students and 37 percent of senior high school (SHS) students have encountered drug use.

Mr. Opare Addo explained that substance use is becoming increasingly common on school campuses, with students experimenting with harmful substances such as alcohol, marijuana, synthetic pills like the popular “red 2-2-5,” and in some cases, hard drugs like cocaine and heroin. The data highlights the urgent need for a coordinated national response to address the rising challenge of substance abuse among young people.

The minister warned that early drug exposure has devastating consequences. “Our data shows that 26 percent of first-time users are aged between 14 and 15, while 41 percent fall between 16 and 17 years. This early experimentation impairs memory, learning, and emotional control, leading to truancy, behavioral problems, and long term addiction,” he stated.

He added that the effects extend beyond the individual to families and the nation as a whole. “When one person in a family starts abusing drugs, it becomes a family issue, not just an individual problem. It affects everyone,” he stressed.

A previous study conducted by the ministry revealed shocking statistics about the types of substances being abused on tertiary campuses. Weed edibles are the most widely used, with 59 percent of respondents admitting consumption. Shisha and hookah, often mixed with other substances, account for 49 percent, while 41 percent of students abuse prescription drugs.

Even more alarming, codeine and cough syrups stand at 28 percent, while 12 percent of university and tertiary students are abusing cocaine and 11 percent use heroin. Speaking at a JoyNews dialogue in August 2025, Mr. Opare Addo expressed concern about students increasingly experimenting with expensive hard drugs.

“I know cocaine is expensive, I know heroin is expensive, and we even drilled down to the various institutions,” he said. Highlighting differences among institutions, Mr. Opare Addo noted that nursing and health institutions do not report high levels of abuse due to their stricter operational structures.

“The nursing health institutions don’t do a lot of abuse. Reasons are that they still operate some form of military regime in the schools, like you need permission to go out. But the worst abusers are the universities,” he explained. He described universities as epicentres of the drug crisis, stressing that these substances are often sold openly during hall week celebrations and festive occasions on campus.

The minister identified curiosity, stress relief, and peer pressure as major causes of drug use in schools. He noted that many young people are struggling with pressure from academics, social media, uncertainty about careers and other rapid changes in society, pushing them towards substances as an escape route.

The State of the Youth Address also highlighted other concerning trends affecting young Ghanaians. Mr. Opare Addo revealed that 43.6 percent of young gamblers experience depression linked to betting, indicating that gambling has become one of the major contributors to rising mental health cases among young people.

Additionally, sexually transmitted infection (STI) cases among youth increased by 32 percent in 2024, according to data presented by the minister. He warned that substance abuse at an early stage affects memory, learning, emotional control and decision-making, potentially leading to poor academic performance, school dropout, depression, addiction, risky sexual behaviour, violence and unemployment.

The minister called for urgent and coordinated national action, noting that only 36 percent of educational institutions currently have counselling and support services to help students dealing with substance-related problems. “That figure is woefully inadequate,” he said.

Mr. Opare Addo emphasized that protecting the health and wellbeing of Ghana’s young people is not just a government obligation but a collective national duty. “Every young person lost to drug abuse is a lost opportunity for the nation. The youth represent our greatest strength and the foundation upon which Ghana’s future will be built. We cannot afford to look away,” he concluded.

The ministry has launched several initiatives to combat the crisis, including the “Red Means Stop” or “Wunim Red” drug abuse prevention campaign across all 16 regions. The campaign focuses on school-based interventions, culturally sensitive approaches, and evidence-based research, aiming to promote behavioral change, mental health awareness, and youth-friendly services.

In March 2025, Mr. Opare Addo launched the campaign in collaboration with Entertainment Week Ghana, stating that the fight against drug abuse requires the same intensity and commitment applied to addressing illegal mining. “Let us be the generation that emphatically says NO to drugs and YES to a future filled with opportunity and hope,” he urged.

The minister also conducted community-based campaigns, including a visit to James Town in April 2025, where he gathered youth and community leaders, including popular Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku, Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, and musician King Jerry, to help combat the menace.

During the campaign, Mr. Opare Addo revealed that the government is prepared to rehabilitate those addicted and train them for jobs so they can reintegrate into society. “We are not going to arrest them but rather talk to them about stopping,” he stated.

The minister announced that his ministry will work with other agencies to create a national strategy to address STI infections, drug abuse, mental health challenges and other youth-related issues. The government, through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and reformed National Service model, is also implementing employment creation plans under the Edwumawura programme and the National Apprenticeship initiative, each targeting 500,000 youth over four years.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, who has accompanied the minister on several campaigns, cautioned the youth to disassociate themselves from substance abuse. He explained that drug abuse would only destroy their future.

Olivia Boateng, Head of the Tobacco and Substances Abuse Department at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), applauded the ministry’s initiatives and pledged her institution’s support in ensuring the campaign’s success.