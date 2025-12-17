Study Reveals Which S*x Positions Burn Most Calories During Activity

A December 2025 study has identified the Butter Churner as the sex position that burns the most calories, consuming 106 calories in just 15 minutes of activity. The research by Hidden analyzed 12 common sex positions to determine which ones provide the most physical workout for couples.

The study examined intensity levels for each position by evaluating muscle engagement, cardiovascular demand, and energy expenditure per minute. Researchers calculated calorie counts separately for men and women over a 15 minute period, recognizing that different positions require varying amounts of effort from each partner. The analysis also tracked monthly Google search volume to identify which positions generate the most public interest.

The Butter Churner topped the rankings as a high intensity position, with men burning 57 calories and women burning 49 calories during the activity. Standing sex came in second place with 99 calories burned in 15 minutes, requiring men to expend 57 calories and women 42 calories. This position also falls into the high intensity category due to the balance and leg strength needed to maintain it.

Doggy Style ranked third with 91 calories burned over 15 minutes, with men expending 58 calories and women 33 calories. Despite ranking third for calorie burn, Doggy Style emerged as the most searched position online with over 2 million monthly searches. The Kneeling Wheelbarrow took fourth place at 84 calories, while the Lotus position rounded out the top five with 74 calories burned.

Drew Renna, Head of Brand and Creators at Hidden, provided context for the findings. The study showed that lower intensity positions like Cowgirl burn as few as 20 calories total, significantly less than higher intensity options. Positions such as Spooning burned 51 calories, while Sixty Nine consumed 39 calories during the same time period.

The research suggests that regular sexual activity in more active positions can contribute to weekly calorie expenditure. Having sex two to three times per week in active positions could add approximately 200 to 300 calories burned weekly, according to the analysis. This compares to typical gym sessions where people burn around 200 to 300 calories in 30 minutes.

The study evaluated positions based on their intensity levels, classifying them as high, moderate, or low intensity. High intensity positions activate multiple muscle groups and elevate heart rate more significantly than moderate or low intensity options. The research aimed to provide couples with information about the physical activity benefits associated with different sexual positions.

Monthly search data revealed varying levels of public interest across different positions. While the Butter Churner attracted 564,000 monthly searches, less common positions like the Kneeling Wheelbarrow drew only 4,280 searches per month. The Lotus position generated approximately 358,000 monthly searches, indicating moderate public curiosity about this moderate intensity option.

The findings highlight that sexual activity can serve as supplementary physical exercise when combined with regular fitness routines. The study emphasizes that while sexual activity provides physical benefits, it should complement rather than replace structured exercise programs for optimal health outcomes.