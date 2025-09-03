Study Finds 70% in Northern Ghana Lack Productive Assets

A comprehensive baseline study has revealed that seven out of ten residents in northern Ghana lack access to essential productive assets needed to sustain their livelihoods, highlighting significant economic vulnerabilities across the region.

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), in partnership with CARO Ghana and funded by the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, conducted the survey across 15 districts in the Upper East, Upper West, and North East regions. The findings show that only 30 percent of communities possess adequate resources to support sustainable livelihoods.

The study identified critical gaps in access to land, farming tools, and livestock—assets considered fundamental for economic stability in the predominantly agricultural region. Researchers also documented deficiencies in financial management and marketing skills among residents, compounding the challenges faced by rural communities.

During a stakeholder dialogue session where the findings were presented, a CDD-Ghana program officer explained the study’s scope. Traditional leaders, women’s groups, youth associations, and service providers attended the session to discuss potential interventions.

The research reveals stark economic disparities affecting three-quarters of households in northern Ghana. Without foundational productive assets, these communities remain highly vulnerable to external shocks including drought, health emergencies, and economic downturns, with limited capacity for recovery or adaptation.

The asset shortage contributes to high rural-urban migration rates, as young people and families seek opportunities elsewhere. This migration pattern often leads to engagement in precarious employment, potentially undermining social stability and community cohesion in the northern regions.

Economic challenges in northern Ghana have persisted for decades, with the region consistently ranking lower on development indicators compared to southern areas. The agricultural sector, which employs the majority of residents, faces constraints from limited access to modern farming equipment and secure land tenure.

The study’s findings underscore the need for targeted interventions to address asset poverty in northern Ghana. Without access to productive resources and capacity-building support, many residents face significant barriers to achieving economic stability and prosperity.

The dialogue session represented an initial step toward developing comprehensive strategies to address these challenges. Stakeholders emphasized the urgency of implementing programs that could provide communities with essential productive assets and skills training.

This research contributes to growing evidence about regional economic disparities in Ghana, providing data to inform policy decisions and development programs targeting northern communities. The findings may influence resource allocation and program design for organizations working to reduce poverty and improve livelihoods in the region.