Students Showcase Constitutional Knowledge at Redeemer School Quiz

The CA Project organized a Constitutional Literacy Quiz at Redeemer Preparatory and JHS at Pig Farm in Accra on October 8, bringing together students, teachers, volunteers, and civic educators in an engaging competition designed to deepen understanding of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The inter house competition, held in collaboration with the National Centre for Civic Education, Alicia Global, and the National Alliance of Ghana Law Students, created an atmosphere charged with excitement as students demonstrated impressive knowledge of constitutional principles including their rights, the role of NCCE, sources of law in Ghana, and Parliament’s functions.

Obeng Dapaah House emerged as the overall winner, taking home a cash prize of GH¢1,000 for their exceptional performance. The victory reflected months of preparation following the school’s adoption into The CA Project’s constitutional literacy programme earlier this year.

Celestine Addo, founder and director of The CA Foundation, emphasized the importance of nurturing constitutional literacy from a young age, stating it serves as a foundation for responsible citizenship and encourages active democratic participation. She expressed that if Ghana hopes to have responsible citizens committed to governance principles, young people should be prioritized in civic education efforts.

The quiz served dual purposes beyond the competition itself. It assessed and evaluated The CA Project’s constitutional literacy awareness program effectiveness across the country while providing students practical opportunities to apply their constitutional knowledge in competitive settings.

Mr. Mawuli Agbenu, Director for NCCE in the Greater Accra Region, expressed satisfaction with the progress students showed within a relatively short period. Since The CA Project adopted Redeemer Preparatory and JHS and donated copies of the 1992 Constitution to the school, he noted visible improvement in how children have studied and gained knowledge about their rights and constitutional provisions.

The NCCE director called upon donors and sponsors to support constitutional literacy initiatives as part of their corporate social responsibility, emphasizing the societal value of producing constitutionally aware young citizens. His appeal reflects broader recognition that civic education requires sustained investment beyond government budgets alone.

The CA Project presented 40 copies of the 1992 Constitution to Redeemer Preparatory and Junior High School in March 2025, marking the first step in the project’s quest to distribute constitutional materials to stock school libraries across the country. This donation enabled students to access and study constitutional provisions directly rather than relying solely on teacher instruction.

The CA Project operates as a flagship programme of The CA Foundation, aimed at educating young people in schools about Ghana’s basic law by donating constitution copies to schools. The initiative ensures students can read and understand their basic rights and responsibilities as Ghanaians through direct engagement with constitutional text.

Implementation occurs through partnerships, sponsorships, and volunteering from legal professionals and law students across Ghana. This model leverages the expertise of individuals trained in law while distributing the resource burden across multiple stakeholders rather than depending on single funding sources.

The October quiz was sponsored by a group of dedicated legal professionals and law students committed to civic education and making meaningful community impact. Their support enabled prize allocation, event logistics, and the broader programme sustainability that makes regular constitutional literacy activities possible.

Students’ demonstrated knowledge during the competition covered constitutional principles that many adults struggle to articulate. Questions addressed citizens’ rights, institutional roles, legal hierarchies, and parliamentary functions, topics typically reserved for secondary school civic education curricula or tertiary legal studies.

The competitive format appeared to enhance learning effectiveness compared to traditional classroom instruction alone. Students prepared intensively for the quiz, motivated by inter house rivalry and prize incentives that transformed constitutional study from abstract requirement into engaging pursuit.

Teachers at Redeemer Preparatory and JHS played crucial roles preparing students for the competition. Their willingness to integrate constitutional literacy into regular instruction, despite already full curricula, demonstrated commitment to civic education values beyond standard academic requirements.

The CA Project’s approach of adopting specific schools for intensive constitutional literacy work allows for measurable impact assessment. Rather than spreading resources thinly across many institutions, concentrated efforts at selected schools create demonstration effects that can inform broader program expansion.

The initiative addresses a genuine gap in Ghana’s education system. While civic education exists in curricula, many students complete basic education without thoroughly understanding constitutional provisions governing their rights and responsibilities. Limited access to constitutional texts compounds this challenge, particularly in under resourced schools.

Looking ahead, The CA Project continues seeking sponsors and partners to expand its reach to additional schools nationwide. The Redeemer School experience provides a replicable model showing how partnerships between foundations, government agencies, legal professionals, and educational institutions can produce measurable civic literacy outcomes.