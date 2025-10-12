Students, Advocacy Groups Lead Coastal Protection campaign

The Young Scientists Programme of the Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO), in partnership with advocacy groups, has launched an initiative using arts to raise awareness on the impact of pollution on Ghana’s coastal communities.

The initiative, supported by A Rocha Ghana, GMES Africa Projects, Nature Today Ghana, and the Presbyterian Education Unit, engaged students in using paintings and other artistic expressions to help protect the environment.

Participating schools, including La Presbyterian Senior High School and Osu Presbyterian Senior High School, through interactive sessions discussed issues ranging from biodiversity protection, responsible environmental behavior, and the use of satellite-based Earth Observation tools to monitor ecosystems.

According to the organizers, the interactive sessions was aimed at arousing public interest as well as inspiring greater commitment to environmental conservation across the country.

Beyond artistic expression, the students also participated in an essay competition on topics including personal responsibility to collective community action in protecting the environment.

The judges lauded the work of 20 students especially students from La Presbyterian SHS who subsequently organized a beach clean up exercise demonstrating their commitment to help protect the environment.

All participants received certificates and public recognition, while eight outstanding students were also awarded cash prizes, educational materials, and branded merchandise for their efforts.

Daniel Quarshie of GMES Africa Projects, commended the students for their enthusiasm and strong understanding of environmental conservation, particularly the use of satelite based technology as a tool to protect the country’s natural resources.

Jannah-Firdaus Alhussein of Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO), described the programme as a powerful tool for inspiring young people to “protect, restore, and sustain the country’s environment.”

Dr. Andrews Agyekumhene, Executive Director of Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation emphasized that the school-based initiative highlights the vital role the youths play in supporting the country to address pollution especially along the coast.

He noted that through creativity and knowledge , the students had proven that meaningful change can begin in the classroom and extend to address broader societal challenges.