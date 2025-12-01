Student Union President Joins GETFund Board Following April Inauguration

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has secured formal representation on the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Board of Trustees through the appointment of its president, Daniel Nii Korley Botchway. The placement reflects statutory provisions within the GETFund Act that mandate student involvement in fund governance.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu inaugurated the seventh board on April 11, 2025, at the fund’s Accra headquarters, installing Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah as chairperson. Botchway now sits alongside representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Bankers Association, and multiple other governmental and sectoral bodies.

The appointment creates a direct channel for student voices to shape policy and ensure educational needs receive proper consideration in fund management decisions. GETFund, established through Act 581 in 2000, originated from advocacy efforts by the student union itself and provides dedicated financing for educational infrastructure and programs nationwide.

During the inauguration ceremony, Iddrisu called for immediate release of roughly 258 million Ghana cedis to support the School Feeding Programme while emphasizing infrastructure development priorities across academic institutions. He also urged comprehensive review of current funding allocations to maximize resource effectiveness.

The 15-member board includes Masawudu Mahama representing the Finance Ministry, Paul Adjei as GETFund administrator, and Mamle D. Andrews from the Education Ministry. Additional members represent technical universities on rotation, the Ghana Insurers Association, National Pensions Regulatory Authority, Association of Ghana Industries, and Ghana Employers Association.

NUGS operates as a recognized body within Ghana’s national education framework under Ministry of Education oversight. The organization played an instrumental role in GETFund’s creation two decades ago, making the board representation particularly significant for maintaining the fund’s original student-centered mission.

Botchway’s presence marks what observers describe as a new era for student participation in educational funding decisions. The board position enables the union to actively monitor how resources flow to institutions while advocating for priorities affecting Ghana’s student population at all educational levels.

The GETFund board oversees distribution of revenue generated through a dedicated tax levy, directing funds toward school construction, equipment procurement, scholarship programs, and related educational investments. Student representation ensures those most affected by funding decisions maintain input on resource allocation strategies.