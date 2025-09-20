Student Leader Demands Government Response to University Incident

TESCON KNUST President Godfred Akwasi Frimpong has issued a strongly-worded statement calling for government accountability following clashes between police and students at Tamale Technical University (TaTU) on September 16, 2025.

The incident began as a peaceful demonstration by TaTU students protesting alleged fee increases and poor campus facilities before escalating into violent confrontations with Ghana Police Service personnel. At least six individuals sustained injuries during the clashes, including three students and three police officers.

Frimpong’s statement, released nearly a week after the incident, criticizes what he describes as government silence on the matter. The Tertiary Education Students Confederacy of NPP (TESCON) leader at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) argued that the administration’s response undermines democratic principles.

“A government that looks on as unarmed students are brutalized for demanding accountability has no moral right to call itself democratic,” Frimpong stated, invoking constitutional provisions that guarantee freedom of speech and assembly under Articles 21(1)(a) and 21(1)(d) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The original protest centered on allegations of fund misappropriation, neglect of student welfare, and unjustified fee increases. What began as peaceful campus demonstrations deteriorated when police fired warning shots to disperse protesters who allegedly attempted to destroy university property.

The incident has drawn criticism from other political youth organizations, with the National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) condemning what it termed “arbitrary and undemocratic” police violence against students.

TaTU management subsequently issued a statement acknowledging students’ right to peaceful demonstration and announced that classes had resumed after resolving the issues that triggered the protest. The university described the violent aspects of the demonstration as “regrettable and unfortunate”.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between student advocacy groups and authorities over campus conditions and fee structures at Ghana’s technical universities. TaTU, established in 1951 and serving approximately 7,000 students, represents one of Ghana’s key technical education institutions in the northern region.

Frimpong’s intervention reflects broader political dynamics surrounding student rights and government responsiveness. As president of TESCON KNUST, his statement carries weight within student political circles and adds partisan dimensions to discussions about the incident’s handling.

The statement demands immediate accountability from involved police officers and what Frimpong terms “a clear, firm response from government.” He warned that inadequate responses would demonstrate administration complicity in rights violations.

Constitutional law experts note that Ghana’s 1992 Constitution indeed guarantees citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. However, these rights must be exercised within legal boundaries, and authorities maintain responsibilities for public safety and property protection during demonstrations.

The timing of Frimpong’s statement, nearly a week after the incident, suggests sustained concern about government communication strategies regarding sensitive campus incidents. Student leaders across Ghana’s universities frequently monitor administration responses to campus unrest as indicators of broader democratic health.

Police reports indicate that calm has been restored to the TaTU campus with temporary security deployment remaining in place. However, the political ramifications of the incident continue evolving as various stakeholders weigh in on appropriate responses to student demonstrations and security force conduct.

The incident underscores challenges facing Ghana’s technical university system, where infrastructure concerns and funding issues frequently generate student unrest. How authorities balance security concerns with constitutional rights remains a ongoing challenge for democratic governance.