Student Group Demands Healthcare Reform After Deadly Nurses’ Strike

The Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana (PUSAG) has called for urgent healthcare reforms following reports of at least 11 patient deaths during the recent nurses’ strike.

The three-day industrial action by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) disrupted medical services nationwide, leaving thousands without care and exposing critical vulnerabilities in emergency healthcare delivery.

PUSAG President Ibrahim Issah acknowledged the legitimacy of the nurses’ demands while condemning the strike’s human cost. “We can negotiate for pay, but not for life. When tools go down, hearts must not stop beating,” Issah stated during a press briefing in Accra. The association cited over 4,500 missed outpatient visits and severe disruptions to maternal and emergency care services, particularly in the Northern, Bono, and Greater Accra regions.

The student body emphasized that healthcare is designated as an essential service under Ghana’s Labour Act (Act 651), which requires minimum operations during strikes. PUSAG is now pushing for the establishment of a National Essential Services Mediation Desk with a strict 14-day arbitration window to prevent prolonged negotiations from endangering lives. The association also called on Parliament, religious leaders, and civil society to intervene in what it described as the normalization of preventable deaths during healthcare strikes.

With representation from 137 private tertiary institutions, PUSAG plans to engage lawmakers and human rights organizations to advocate for legal reforms. The group aims to establish more balanced protocols for labor disputes in critical sectors, ensuring future negotiations don’t compromise patient care.