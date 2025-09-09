Student Granted Bail After Attack on School Official

A student at Wesley Senior High School in Konongo has been granted police bail after an attack on the residence of a school official who prevented examination malpractice during the ongoing WASSCE.

The incident occurred Sunday night when stones were hurled at the bungalow of Rev. Agnes Gaisie, the senior house mistress, around 12:40 a.m., damaging a window guard and disturbing her sleep.

The confrontation began Friday during the Christian Religious Studies paper when Rev. Gaisie, serving as invigilator, strictly prevented candidates from bringing unauthorized materials into the examination hall.

Police have since restored calm at the school after the violent outburst, with investigations ongoing into the property damage and intimidation.

Henry Osei Boateng, Public Relations Officer at the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, confirmed the case has been referred to the Municipal Education Directorate at Konongo for further disciplinary action.

The attack represents an escalation of tensions over examination supervision at the Methodist-affiliated school in the Asante Akim Central Municipality. Students also reportedly destroyed school property, including crops in the school’s garden, during the weekend rampage.

The incident highlights growing challenges facing invigilators during the 2025 WASSCE, as examination malpractice has become an alarming concern across the Ashanti Region, with over 70 out of 144 senior high schools cited for violations.

Rev. Gaisie, a respected senior staff member, was targeted specifically for her strict enforcement of examination rules designed to maintain the integrity of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

School management described the confrontation as beginning with a single student who was prevented from cheating, but suspect the individual may have mobilized others to carry out the Sunday night attack.

The matter was reported to police, who have cautioned the primary suspect and granted bail pending completion of their investigation. Officials emphasized they are treating the case seriously to safeguard discipline and campus security.

The Ghana Education Service’s involvement demonstrates official concern about maintaining examination integrity while protecting staff from intimidation and violence.

Wesley Senior High School, established in Konongo, has generally maintained a reputation for academic excellence and discipline, making the weekend violence particularly concerning to education officials.

The incident occurs during a period when education authorities have expressed growing worry about examination malpractice across Ghana’s secondary schools, particularly in the Ashanti Region where violations have been documented at nearly half of all institutions.

The case raises questions about student discipline and the safety of school officials who enforce academic integrity standards during high-stakes examinations like the WASSCE.

Education experts note that attacks on invigilators represent a serious threat to examination credibility and could undermine confidence in Ghana’s educational assessment systems if not addressed decisively.

The Municipal Education Directorate is expected to determine additional disciplinary measures beyond the police investigation, potentially including suspension or other sanctions for students involved in the incident.