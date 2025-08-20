Student Entrepreneur Vies for Face of North UEW Crown

A communication student is among the contestants competing for this year’s Face of North University of Education, Winneba title.

Bernice Yeboah, who goes by the stage name Maya, is a Level 100 student originally from Dormaa in the Bono Region.

More than just a pageant contestant, Yeboah sees the platform as a chance to promote youth entrepreneurship. If crowned, she plans to launch an initiative focused on supporting young entrepreneurs across Ghana through mentorship and resource programs.

Her interest in business development is personal. She believes many young people have ideas but lack the guidance or tools to bring them to life. Through structured support, she hopes to help turn creative concepts into tangible businesses.

Outside the competition, she finds inspiration in teaching and storytelling. She often spends her free time reading or exploring film as a medium for narrative.

The annual event draws students from across the university’s northern campus, combining cultural presentation with leadership advocacy. For participants like Yeboah, it’s not just about visibility—it’s about what you do with it.