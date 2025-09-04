Strongman and Akwaboah Unite for Love Anthem ‘Let Them Say’

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has released “Let Them Say,” a soulful love anthem featuring acclaimed vocalist Akwaboah that challenges critics and celebrates authentic relationships despite external judgment.

The collaboration marks a significant artistic evolution for Strongman, known primarily for his lyrical prowess in hip-hop, as he ventures into more melodic territory. The track delivers a powerful message about love, loyalty, and ignoring the noise from detractors who question genuine romantic connections.

“Let Them Say” showcases the seamless blend of Strongman’s rap versatility with Akwaboah’s signature soulful delivery, creating a sonic experience that transcends traditional genre boundaries. The song’s production, handled by Jay Scratch, weaves together both artists’ distinct styles into a cohesive musical narrative about unwavering love.

The track’s central theme resonates with couples facing external pressure and criticism about their relationships. Rather than conforming to others’ expectations, the song encourages lovers to trust their feelings and ignore negative commentary from those who don’t understand their connection.

Akwaboah’s involvement brings significant credibility to the project, given his reputation as one of Ghana’s most respected vocalists and songwriters. His previous collaborations with artists across various genres have consistently produced memorable hits, and “Let Them Say” continues this tradition.

Strongman’s decision to explore romantic themes represents strategic artistic growth beyond his established rap credentials. The Kumasi-based artist has built a substantial following through clever wordplay and social commentary, making this love-focused direction a notable departure that could expand his audience reach.

The song arrives during a period of increased collaboration between Ghanaian artists across different musical styles. This cross-pollination has produced several successful tracks that blend traditional genres with contemporary sounds, appealing to both local and international audiences.

Production quality emerges as a standout element, with Jay Scratch’s engineering creating space for both artists to shine individually while maintaining overall cohesion. The mixing allows Strongman’s rap verses to complement rather than compete with Akwaboah’s melodic contributions.

Early reception suggests strong potential for commercial success, particularly given both artists’ established fan bases and the song’s accessible message. Love songs consistently perform well in Ghanaian markets, and the collaboration brings together audiences from different musical preferences.

The timing coincides with Ghana’s vibrant music industry experiencing international recognition, with several artists gaining global attention. “Let Them Say” positions both Strongman and Akwaboah to benefit from this increased visibility while showcasing local collaborative talent.

Lyrically, the song addresses universal themes that extend beyond Ghanaian culture, potentially appealing to African diaspora communities and international listeners seeking authentic love songs with meaningful messages rather than superficial romantic content.

The collaboration demonstrates the maturation of Ghana’s music scene, where artists increasingly experiment with genre fusion and meaningful partnerships. This trend has produced several breakthrough hits that combine commercial appeal with artistic integrity.

“Let Them Say” also represents Akwaboah’s continued evolution as a collaborative artist, following successful partnerships with various musicians across West Africa. His ability to adapt his vocal style to different musical contexts while maintaining his distinctive sound has made him a sought-after collaborator.

For Strongman, the release suggests confidence in artistic range beyond traditional rap boundaries. This versatility could prove crucial for long-term career sustainability in an increasingly competitive music landscape where artists must demonstrate multiple creative dimensions.

The song’s message of relationship resilience resonates particularly strongly in social media-driven environments where public opinion often influences personal decisions. “Let Them Say” offers counter-narrative encouraging authentic emotional choices over external validation.