Strongest Solar Storm in Decades Threatens Satellite Systems

Powerful solar activity released by the sun is racing toward Earth, with scientists warning it could trigger spectacular auroral displays in unexpected regions while also disrupting satellite communications and GPS systems from Monday evening into early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) says a solar radiation storm rated S4 severe on a five point scale is currently underway, marking the strongest such event in more than two decades. The classification places the storm at the second highest possible level on the severity scale.

“An S4 severe solar radiation storm is now in progress; this is the largest solar radiation storm in over 20 years,” SWPC announced on X. “The last time S4 levels were observed was in October 2003.”

According to the agency, the most significant impacts are expected to affect space launch operations, aviation, astronauts, and satellites rather than the general public. The last storm of similar intensity, the infamous Halloween storms of October 2003, caused power outages in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa, SWPC noted.

Solar radiation storms occur when high energy charged particles from the sun reach Earth, increasing radiation exposure risks for astronauts aboard the International Space Station and for passengers on aircraft flying near polar routes. In response, SWPC has alerted NASA, airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration, FEMA, and power grid operators to take precautionary measures.

“We’ve been making all these phone calls to ensure that we are keeping all the critical technological infrastructure operators in the know,” said SWPC forecaster Shawn Dahl. He explained that the coordination effort aims to help stakeholders prepare and respond quickly as conditions evolve.

In addition to radiation risks, heightened solar activity can interfere with satellites used for navigation, communications, and precision farming. During a geomagnetic storm in May 2024, GPS dependent equipment experienced disruptions, though widespread failures were avoided.

A severe geomagnetic storm also struck Earth Monday afternoon, driven by a coronal mass ejection (CME), a massive eruption of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun triggered by an X class solar flare, the most intense category. Scientists say this is the first major solar flare of the year.

G4 levels were first reached at 2:38 pm EST on January 19, 2026 upon CME shock arrival. Dahl described the arrival as coming “with a punch,” noting that magnetic energy levels in space reached nearly 20 times normal background levels when the storm arrived at Earth.

While geomagnetic storms can threaten power grids, experts say widespread outages are not expected this time. Robert Steenburgh, a space scientist at SWPC, explained that when coronal mass ejections reach Earth carrying their own magnetic field, they can induce electrical current in long conductors like pipelines, railroad tracks, and power lines.

“When you superimpose that over long conductors, things like pipelines, and railroad tracks and power lines, it can induce current, and that’s electrical current that’s not supposed to be there,” Steenburgh said. The interference could cause issues with the power grid, radio communications, and GPS accuracy.

On the brighter side, the storm could produce vivid auroras well beyond their usual polar regions. The northern lights may be visible across much of the northern United States and as far south as Alabama and northern California, depending on cloud cover.

“Aurora will likely be strongest as soon as it’s dark enough,” said Ryan French, a solar physicist at the University of Colorado Boulder, noting that auroras often occur in short but intense bursts called substorms. He advised aurora chasers to find locations with clear and dark views north without interference from light pollution.

Even if colorful displays don’t seem apparent to the naked eye, sensors in cameras including cell phone cameras can pick them up, according to meteorologists. New digital cameras have lenses that are more sensitive to light than human eyes, making them better at capturing green, pink, and red hues characteristic of auroral displays.

Parts of the Midwest, including much of Minnesota, experienced clear skies for aurora viewing Monday evening, said CNN Meteorologist Chris Dolce. He noted that clouds might clear enough by early Tuesday morning over northern Illinois and Wisconsin to possibly see the lights, while the Pacific Northwest might have decent conditions west of the Cascades.

The solar radiation storm could pose risks to space launch operations and satellites, particularly those in geostationary orbit. At high altitudes and in space where the atmosphere is thinner, there is increased radiation exposure during solar flares, creating concerns for astronauts and crew aboard aircraft at high altitudes.

Forecasters expect the storm to continue for days, potentially cutting off high frequency communications completely in polar regions and posing some added health risk to passengers and crew in high flying aircraft. During more extreme solar radiation storms, passengers and crew in high flying aircraft may be exposed to excess radiation according to SWPC.

The good news, explained SWPC experts, is that the power grid is better prepared than it was in the early 2000s, with utilities operators having made upgrades to prepare for space weather events. The SWPC also alerts them early of possible issues, allowing them to prepare and respond quickly.

There should not be major issues with ATMs, cell phones, or other technology people depend upon unless power outages occur, which would obviously affect ability to use plugged in devices and home internet. The focus of concern remains on space assets, high altitude aviation, and critical infrastructure rather than consumer electronics.

Experts also warn that more solar flares are possible in the coming days, as an active sunspot region continues to face Earth, raising the likelihood of additional space weather impacts. Maximum solar activity is expected to continue for the next two to three years according to recent scientific assessments.

The Halloween space weather storms of October 2003 brought dazzling northern lights displays as far south as California, Texas, and Florida. Those storms demonstrated both the spectacular visual effects and potential infrastructure disruptions that severe space weather can produce.

Increased solar activity causes auroras that dance around Earth’s poles, known as the northern lights or aurora borealis in the north and southern lights or aurora australis in the south. These spectacular light shows result from charged particles from the sun interacting with gases in Earth’s atmosphere.

The current storm represents a significant space weather event requiring coordination among multiple agencies and industries. Airlines flying polar routes have been alerted to potential radiation exposure requiring possible route adjustments, while satellite operators monitor systems for potential disruptions.

Power grid operators have implemented precautionary measures to protect transformers and other critical infrastructure from potential damage caused by induced currents. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation was among stakeholders notified to support preparedness actions as conditions evolve.

The event highlights the ongoing vulnerability of modern technological infrastructure to space weather phenomena despite advances in prediction capabilities and protective measures. As society becomes increasingly dependent on satellite based systems for navigation, communication, and precision timing, understanding and preparing for solar storms gains greater importance.

SWPC provides alerts, watches, and warnings to the public about what to expect from space weather, similar to bulletins issued by National Weather Service local forecast offices. These bulletins indicate levels of severity of solar activity that can be expected to impact Earth’s environment.

The solar radiation storm and geomagnetic storm hitting Earth both have potential impacts on technology and communications infrastructure. At the strong G4 level, impacts on infrastructure are possible though major widespread disruptions remain unlikely given current grid resilience and preparedness measures.

French noted that this marks the first major solar flare of 2026, suggesting the year may see additional significant space weather events as solar activity remains elevated during the current solar maximum phase of the approximately 11 year solar cycle.