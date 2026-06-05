Strong US Jobs Data Pushes Fed Cut To December

The US Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates this month but could ease in December, deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green said after Friday’s strong jobs report.

US employers added 172,000 jobs in May, more than double the roughly 80,000 economists had forecast, while the unemployment rate held at 4.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Job growth in April was revised up to 179,000, and average hourly earnings rose 0.3% on the month.

Green said the figures triggered an immediate repricing. Citing CME FedWatch, deVere reported that futures markets lifted the probability of a December cut to 63% from 48% before the release, while bets on a June move all but vanished. The firm said Treasury yields rose and the dollar strengthened as traders pushed easing expectations further out.

“December remains the most likely window for the next rate cut,” Green said. He argued that investors have repeatedly priced in a rate cutting cycle the data has not justified, and that resilient employment and consumer spending give policymakers room to wait and assess incoming inflation figures.

He said the greater risk now is that markets keep underestimating the economy’s strength rather than that growth suddenly weakens, adding that the Fed appears to be curbing inflation without damaging the labour market.

The report lands days before the Federal Reserve’s meeting on 16 and 17 June, the first chaired by Kevin Warsh, who succeeded Jerome Powell on 22 May. The central bank has held its benchmark rate at 3.50% to 3.75%, and the meeting will carry updated economic projections that should signal Warsh’s policy direction. Markets widely expect rates to stay unchanged.