Strong Cedi and Bumper Harvest Fail to Lower Ghana’s Food Prices

Ghana’s currency has recovered. Farms are producing bumper harvests. Yet for millions of Ghanaians, food remains stubbornly expensive—and the disconnect is fueling widespread frustration across the country.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lawyer and activist known for co-founding the #FixTheCountry movement, captured the mood in a recent social media post. He recalled how restaurant plates that once cost around GH¢40–45 doubled to GH¢60–80 when the cedi tumbled last year. Upscale establishments saw prices jump from roughly GH¢120 to as much as GH¢480. Now, even though the dollar has retreated, those prices haven’t budged.

“The dollar came down, but the food got stuck there. We are paying too much for food,” he wrote—echoing sentiments shared by countless Ghanaians venting online about the cost of feeding their families.

Eric Opoku, who took office as Minister for Food and Agriculture in January 2025, recently suggested food has become cheaper in Ghana. The comment sparked a backlash on social media, with users questioning whether he was talking about the same Ghana they live in.

For ordinary citizens, food isn’t a luxury—it’s survival. Whether from chop bars, street vendors, or market stalls, everyone needs to eat daily. That explains why high food costs provoke such visceral reactions.

The cedi’s appreciation should, in theory, translate into lower prices. Ghana’s economy remains heavily reliant on imported food despite being agrarian, and currency data shows the cedi has strengthened considerably from its low of 0.06441 against the dollar earlier this year to around 0.08 recently. Basic economics suggests a stronger local currency makes imports cheaper.

At the same time, it’s harvest season. Yams, tomatoes, plantain, and onions are in abundant supply. Some farmers have taken to social media pleading for buyers because produce is rotting on their farms—prompting the presidency to direct the National Buffer Stock Company to intervene and purchase surplus crops.

So why aren’t shoppers seeing relief at the market?

Transport and fuel costs form one part of the answer. Even with a stronger cedi, moving food from farms to urban markets remains expensive due to fuel prices and deteriorating road infrastructure. Traders pass these costs directly to consumers.

Then there’s the issue of middlemen and speculation. Before food reaches your plate, it passes through multiple hands—wholesaers, transporters, retailers—each adding markups that some farmers describe as exorbitant. Speculative traders sometimes hold back stock to artificially drive up prices.

Storage and post-harvest losses compound the problem. Ghana loses a significant share of its harvests to poor storage facilities. Farmers may produce plenty, but by the time crops reach cities, much has spoiled—partly due to long transport times on bad roads—pushing prices higher on what remains.

There’s also what economists call “sticky pricing.” Prices in Ghana tend to rise quickly but rarely fall at the same speed. Once consumers adjust to paying more, sellers often leave prices unchanged. It explains why the kenkey seller won’t reduce prices even though maize costs have dropped significantly.

Agricultural experts argue the solution lies in fixing structural issues rather than simply relying on currency gains or seasonal surpluses. They call for investments in storage and processing infrastructure to reduce waste, improvements to roads and transport systems to cut distribution costs, and measures to strengthen market competition and reduce speculative markups.

Some economists suggest authorities should track and enforce fair pricing, particularly in cases where traders exploit currency changes unfairly. These reforms could ensure that bumper harvests and currency stability actually translate into lower costs for ordinary people.

But that’s a long-term project. Right now, the irony persists: the cedi may be stronger and farms may be producing more, but for the average Ghanaian opening their wallet at the market, those gains remain invisible. The disconnect between macroeconomic indicators and lived reality on the ground continues to widen—and patience is wearing thin.

The question isn’t whether Ghana has the resources to feed itself affordably. Clearly it does. What’s missing is the infrastructure, market efficiency, and regulatory oversight to ensure those resources actually reach consumers at reasonable prices. Until that changes, Ghanaians will keep asking why their economic fundamentals look good on paper but feel terrible at the dinner table.