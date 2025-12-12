Strong Call for Safer Roads This Festive Season From Consent Drivers Association PRO

As the festive season approaches, David Kwame Mawunyo Agboado, National Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Consent Drivers Association of Ghana and Second Deputy National PRO for the Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators, has issued an impassioned public appeal for heightened road safety and responsible conduct from all road users.

In an exclusive interview with NewsGhanaonline, Mr. Agboado emphasized that the Christmas season demands collective vigilance, stressing that “everybody is one another’s keeper” and that road safety “is a shared responsibility.”

Passengers Urged to Inspect Vehicles Before Boarding

Mr. Agboado advised passengers to take an active role in ensuring their own safety by inspecting vehicles before boarding, especially during the busy holiday travel period.

“Walk around the car, check the tyres, check the validity of the papers before you sit in the car,” he said. He noted that windshields display key documents—roadworthy certificates, insurance, city plates, and income tax stickers—each clearly showing expiration dates.

“Your life is much more important to me and to you, because I need you next year to travel with me,” he added.

Drivers Told to Prioritize Vehicle Maintenance

Addressing his fellow drivers, Mr. Agboado urged strict attention to vehicle maintenance to reduce accidents.

“Fix your vehicles, check your wiper blades, your brakes, your tyres and everything that matters in transport, so that we can have at least 90 percent accident-free roads in 2025,” he said.

Teachers, Schools Advised to Reinforce Road Safety Education

With schools preparing to go on vacation, Mr. Agboado called on teachers—especially at the basic and secondary levels—to educate students on proper road-crossing habits.

His comments were tied to a recent tragedy at Lapaz, near the bus terminal, where an 11-year-old boy was killed by a vehicle while jaywalking.

“We lost a future president, a minister, a doctor, or even a driver because he wasn’t taught,” he lamented. “Teach the children the right way to cross our streets.”

Okada Riders Also Included in the Appeal

To commercial motorbike (Okada) riders, Mr. Agboado urged compliance with traffic rules and responsible use of headlights.

“You have come to add up to the transport industry. So let’s observe the rules of the road to protect lives and safety of passengers,” he advised.

Mixed Reaction to Minister’s Recent Approach

Commenting on the recent efforts of Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Mr. Agboado described the minister’s approach as “somehow okay, but not the best.”

He argued that because over 70 percent of Ghana’s transport system relies on the road network, the minister must engage all stakeholders to find lasting solutions.

“He is the Minister for Transport and Railways. He should do the needful and do the right thing,” he said.

Police Harassment, Poor Roads Among Key Concerns

Mr. Agboado accused some police officers of extortion and unnecessary harassment of drivers, particularly over cracked windscreens—an issue he said is often caused by poor roads.

“If you arrest 70 percent of the vehicles because of cracked windscreens, can the remaining 30 percent commute the people to their destinations? No,” he argued, calling for more practical enforcement.

He also proposed that parts of Accra’s streets be closed at designated times to serve as temporary terminals, reducing congestion and minimizing confrontations between police and drivers.

Call for Legacy Leadership

Agboado challenged the minister to aspire toward a legacy that transport operators will remember, pointing to the late Dzifa Attivor as an example of a minister who worked collaboratively and left lasting reforms.

“Ministers were there before her, but none of them brought solutions. What will you also leave before you go? Do something and leave a good legacy,” he stated.

Festive Greetings to the Nation

Mr. Agboado concluded by extending warm holiday wishes.

“Merry Christmas to all transporters,

commuters, journalists, Ghanaians, and our ministers,” he said.

By Kingsley Asiedu