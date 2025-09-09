‘Strikers 4 DMB’ Endorse Bawumia

Source: Kofi Yesu

A coalition of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency organisers and executives who served under the immediate past NPP administration, calling itself “Strikers for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia” (Strikers 4 DMB), has officially declared its endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2028 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Accra today, the Chief Director of operations for the group, Mr. Seth Kofi Osei Kissi, emphasised that their endorsement is not just symbolic but also strategic.

“Our endorsement is not merely symbolic; it is a strategic and operational commitment. Having previously served as constituency and regional executives, we possess an intimate understanding of the NPP’s structures, dynamics, and electoral needs. We will deploy this experience to ensure Dr. Bawumia’s message resonates in every corner of Ghana” he said.

Mr. Kissi further praised Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, describing him as “a unifier and a grassroots mobiliser” capable of rallying the party and the nation towards victory.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging its experience and networks across the country to drive Dr. Bawumia’s 2028 campaign agenda.