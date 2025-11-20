Strengthening Trust in the Digital Age: UBA Fraud Awareness Week 2025

By Adebola Ajimotokan, Country Chief Inspector, UBA Ghana

As we mark UBA Fraud Awareness Week 2025, we renew our commitment to protecting our customers, our bank, and the trust that holds our financial system together. This annual campaign, one of the strongest anti-fraud efforts in the industry, reminds us that security is not a one-time action. It is a responsibility we all share every day.

This year’s theme, “Combating Fraud Risk and Cyber Theft in Digital Banking,” reflects the world we live in today. Digital technology has changed how we work, bank, and communicate.

On the other hand, it has also created new opportunities for fraudsters. From phishing and identity theft to advanced cyberattacks powered by artificial intelligence, the risks are growing quickly.

Fraud now appears in many forms- wire fraud, cash suppression, credit fraud, forged documents, embezzlement, email scams, card fraud, account takeovers, stolen tax refunds, and internet fraud. In today’s world, fraud can happen in any process, which is why staying alert is more important than ever.

Common Digital Fraud Methods to Watch For

Phishing: Fake emails, links, or messages designed to steal passwords, PINs, or personal information.

Account Takeover:

Fraudsters gain access to someone’s account using stolen login details and then carry out illegal transactions.

Skimming: Hidden devices on ATMs or POS machines that secretly copy card information.

Ransomware: Malicious software that locks computer systems and demands payment to unlock them.

Social Engineering:

Tricking people into giving away confidential information by pretending to be someone trustworthy.

Our Collective Responsibility

Every UBA employee has an important role in keeping the bank safe. Strong fraud prevention requires simple, daily actions:

Stay Alert: Always be watchful.

Follow Controls: Stick to approved procedures.

Trust No One: Always verify—never assume.

Speak Up: Report anything suspicious.

Act Immediately: Quick action reduces risks and losses.

Why Fraud Prevention Matters

Fraud harms more than just finances. Its effects can be deep and long-lasting:

* Harm to our reputation and brand

* Loss of loyal customers

Serious financial and operational impact

* Lower staff morale

* Higher staff turnover

* Loss or compromise of sensitive data

Our Response: Stronger, Smarter, More Prepared

At UBA, we continue to build stronger systems and empower our people to fight fraud:

Anti-Fraud Ambassadors across the Group are raising awareness and promoting the right behaviours.

Anti-fraud clinics and Group-wide campaigns are tackling new threats as they emerge.

Ongoing training and expert sessions are giving staff and customers the knowledge they need to stay safe.

Fraud prevention is not the job of one department– it is part of our culture. As guardians of trust, we must stay watchful, protect our customers, and maintain UBA’s strong reputation for safety and transparency.

Our Whistle-Blowing Policy also plays a key role. It encourages everyone to speak up about unprofessional behaviour, suspected fraud, or any action that goes against our Code of Conduct. Reporting concerns is not only allowed—it is our shared duty.

As we celebrate UBA Fraud Awareness Week 2025, let us recommit to a culture of honesty, accountability, and constant vigilance.

Together, we can continue to build a safe and secure digital future for our customers and communities across Africa and beyond.

Stay alert. Stay safe. Let’s stop the fraud—together.