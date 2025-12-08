Strengthening OSP Could Recover Billions Lost to Corruption – Prof Azar

Strengthening the Office of the Special Prosecutor could become a major revenue source for Ghana if properly resourced, according to legal practitioner Prof. Stephen Asare, amid growing calls to abolish the agency over performance concerns.

Prof. Asare, known as Kwaku Azar, argues that the OSP struggles not because the concept is flawed, but because it has been denied the tools and support needed to succeed. His position comes as Parliament recently agreed to scrap the OSP following criticism over alleged unconstitutionality, lack of achievements, and the arrest of lawyer Martin Kpebu.

Ghana loses between US$3 billion and US$9 billion each year through corruption, tax evasion, smuggling, and public sector mismanagement, according to estimates from the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition and other analysts. The 2023 Auditor General report revealed irregularities totaling GH¢8.799 billion among public institutions. Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Operation Recover All Loot committee report identified nearly US$21.19 billion in potentially recoverable misappropriated state assets.

These figures suggest that even a moderately effective anti-corruption office could generate returns far exceeding its operational costs, Prof. Asare contends. He views the investment in a robust OSP as minimal compared to the billions currently being lost.

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, led calls in Parliament on December 4, 2025, for the OSP to be abolished, questioning why the office receives greater budgetary support than the Attorney General’s Department despite not delivering expected results. Speaker Alban Bagbin agreed with the call, noting that Parliament struggled with the OSP establishment because there was no constitutional basis for it.

However, Prof. Asare warns that abolishing the OSP would restore impunity for political elites and powerful individuals, effectively reversing decades of accountability efforts. Traditional judicial and prosecutorial systems have historically struggled to tackle high-level corruption cases. Without a specialized institution, detecting and prosecuting elite corruption becomes significantly more difficult, leading to increased theft of public funds, stalled development projects, and eroded public confidence.

Prof. Asare described getting rid of the OSP because it struggles as like burning down the hospital because there are sick people inside. He stressed that scrapping the office would be counterproductive, emphasizing the office remains a solid idea but has been weakened by poor implementation.

The professor challenged critics to reconsider their target, arguing that OSP struggles stem not from conceptual flaws but from insufficient resources and tools to perform effectively. Beyond asset recovery, a functional OSP could prevent future corruption, enabling government to redirect funds toward education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other essential public services.

The debate over the OSP’s future intensified following the December 4, 2025 detention of lawyer Martin Kpebu after an altercation with security at the OSP headquarters. The incident sparked widespread criticism of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng’s handling of the situation, with some calling it an abuse of power.

Former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini urged the Majority Caucus to tread cautiously, maintaining that Ghana’s fight against corruption is far from won. IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil also stated the OSP is a work in progress rather than a failure, arguing that if persons occupying the office are inept, they should be removed rather than closing down the entire institution.