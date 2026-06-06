Stray Cat Halts Bulawayo Murder Trial, Defies Eight Officers

A stray cat halted a murder trial at Zimbabwe’s Bulawayo High Court on Wednesday, defeating eight officers and a caretaker until the court gave up and abandoned the room to it.

The brown cat wandered into a special sitting on June 3, let out a long, loud cry, and resisted every effort to move it, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ). The presiding judge paused the hearing and ordered that the animal be removed.

What followed embarrassed the assembled authority of the state. Four police officers, four prison guards and the court caretaker tried to chase the cat out and failed. A crowd gathered at the door to watch, which only unsettled the animal further.

Rather than flee, the cat bolted past the defendant’s dock toward the bench and wedged itself under the judge’s desk, hissing at anyone who reached for it. Beaten, the officials filed out. The NPAZ said the cat proved “successful in its hostile takeover of the courtroom.”

The trial simply moved next door. In the new room, the court convicted Bright Tshuma, 19, of Nkulumane, of murder for fatally stabbing a man, and handed him a 20 year prison sentence. The NPAZ said the weapon was a knife it described as a Colombia CCCP AK47.

So the state secured its conviction and lost its courtroom on the same afternoon. The man went to prison. The cat, so far as anyone reported, kept the room.