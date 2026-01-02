Strategic Imperatives for Unity in the New Patriotic Party And Embracing Courageous Change for Ghana’s Future

January 2, 2026

In the evolving landscape of Ghanaian party politics, intra-party cohesion remains a pivotal determinant of electoral success, particularly for established traditions like the New Patriotic Party (NPP). As of January 2026, with the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, the NPP stands at a critical inflection point following its 2024 electoral defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The flagbearership race, featuring prominent contenders including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has crystallized into a binary framing of “continuity versus change.”

This contest juxtaposes Dr. Bawumia’s strategy—emphasizing continuity, stability, disciplined calm, proven experience, and appeal to delegates and elites—against Mr. Agyapong’s approach of change, courage, boldness, fearlessness, serving as the voice of the grassroots, and fighting for ordinary Ghanaians. Bawumia’s perceived weaknesses include ties to economic hardship, elitism, and lack of grassroots connection, while Agyapong’s path to victory lies in framing the race as “CHANGE vs CONTINUITY,” deeply connecting with the base, embodying the voice of the people, and prioritizing honesty and integrity first. The overarching narrative pits establishment against courageous change, underscoring the battle for the NPP’s future.

From a scholarly vantage in comparative political science, prolonged factionalism within major parties often precipitates extended periods in opposition, as evidenced by historical cycles in Ghana’s Fourth Republic. Since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992, power has alternated between the NPP and NDC in an approximate eight-year cycle: the NDC held power from 1992 to 2000 (under Jerry John Rawlings and briefly John Atta Mills), followed by NPP governance from 2001 to 2008 (under John Agyekum Kufuor), NDC from 2009 to 2016 (under John Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama), and NPP from 2017 to 2024 (under Nana Akufo-Addo). This pattern reflects voter preferences for alternation after two terms, often driven by economic perceptions and anti-incumbency sentiment.

Key presidential election outcomes illustrate this:

2012: John Dramani Mahama (NDC) narrowly defeated Nana Akufo-Addo (NPP) with 50.70% to 47.74%.

2016: Nana Akufo-Addo (NPP) secured a decisive first-round victory with 53.85% against Mahama’s 44.40%.

2020: Akufo-Addo (NPP) won re-election with 51.59% to Mahama’s 47.36%.

2024: John Dramani Mahama (NDC) achieved a landslide comeback with 56.55% (6,328,397 votes) against Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP)’s 41.61% (4,657,304 votes), reflecting widespread rejection of continuity amid economic challenges.

The NPP’s ambition to “break the eight” in 2024 faltered amid perceived internal dissonances, including post-primary reconciliation challenges following Bawumia’s 2023 flagbearership victory. Recent analyses highlight that internal divisions exacerbated the 2024 defeat, diluting voter mobilization and amplifying perceptions of elitism.

A normative prescription for party renewal lies in unified action: the NPP must coalesce as a singular entity, permitting Kennedy Agyapong to emerge as the consensus flagbearer while other aspirants transition to vigorous campaigning on his behalf. This strategic convergence would mitigate risks of post-primary acrimony and harness complementary strengths.

Central to this imperative is a robust defense of Mr. Agyapong’s communicative style—characterized as bold and fearless. Ghanaians, disillusioned by perceived obfuscation in political discourse, increasingly valorize authenticity and unvarnished truth-telling. Criticisms of Agyapong’s outspokenness as divisive overlook its cathartic function: his willingness to confront intra-party inequities, economic mismanagement legacies, and elite insularity resonates profoundly with the grassroots base, ordinary Ghanaians, and disillusioned youth. He embodies the voice of the people, fighting for those marginalized by elitist structures. Party members and sympathizers must heed the strong message to unite behind this fearlessness, ceasing internal critiques that inadvertently bolster opponents’ narratives. Such unity amplifies integrity as a core NPP value, transforming potential vulnerabilities into electoral assets.

Dr. Bawumia’s strengths in administrative experience and delegate appeal are indisputable, yet his association with prior governance—marked by economic hardship—renders him susceptible to elite influence and voter rejection of continuity. In contrast, Agyapong’s grassroots authenticity positions him to re-energize the base, broaden appeal among floating voters, and frame a compelling “change” narrative against the incumbent NDC.

We cannot afford to squander another eight years under the weight of repeated mistakes. The 2024 verdict was unequivocal: the people rejected continuity and demanded profound change. If the NPP returns with the very symbol of the past administration—the face inextricably linked to economic hardship, debt crises, and perceived elitism—we risk entrenching the conditions that prolonged suffering for ordinary citizens.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong represents the courageous change our nation craves. He is bold where others hesitate, fearless where others remain silent, and unwavering in placing honesty and integrity first. He is the authentic voice of the grassroots, the relentless fighter for traders, farmers, teachers, drivers, youth, and every Ghanaian striving for opportunity amid adversity.

Do not let another eight years slip away in regret and stagnation. Unite behind real change. Support Kennedy Agyapong—not merely for the NPP’s revival, but for Ghana’s renewal. Together, let us build a future where the people, not the powerful, come first.

#KennedyForChange

#NoMoreWastedYears

#VoiceOfThePeople

Should the party fail to unite behind a reform-oriented candidate like Agyapong, prolonged opposition beckons—potentially extending beyond a single cycle, as historical precedents suggest fragmented parties require generational realignment to regain power. By rallying collectively, permitting Agyapong to lead while others bolster his campaign, the NPP can forge a cohesive front, restore public trust, and position itself decisively for 2028 victory. This is not merely tactical expediency but a profound commitment to the party’s foundational ideals of development in freedom, integrity, and people-centered governance. The hour demands courageous unity; the NPP’s future—and Ghana’s—hinges upon it.

