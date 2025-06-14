Stormzy Makes Acting Debut in ‘Big Man’ as Merky Films Launches

British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy steps into his first lead acting role in Big Man, a short film marking the debut of his production company, Merky Films.

The project, produced in partnership with Apple and directed by Oscar winner Aneil Karia, premieres on YouTube on 18 June 2025.

Stormzy stars as Tenzman, a former rap star navigating themes of identity, gratitude, and rediscovering youth. Shot entirely on an iPhone 16 Pro, Big Man signals the rapper’s expansion into filmmaking—a natural progression following his ventures into publishing (Merky Books) and football (Merky FC). “This is a space for powerful British stories and fresh art,” Stormzy said of Merky Films, which also plans to develop a drama series, biopic, documentaries, animation, and a mockumentary.

The launch arrives amid longstanding industry concerns over limited opportunities for Black British filmmakers. Through Merky Films, Stormzy aims to amplify underrepresented voices while inspiring audiences to “dream bigger and live louder.”