Stop Regional Minister’s Planned Visit to Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye – Elders Appeal To Mahama

Tension is mounting in James Town in the Greater Accra Region as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Ocloo prepares to meet factions of the disputed self-styled chief Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye, an intervention many fear could spark violent clashes if not handled with utmost caution.

The alarming ongoing chieftaincy dispute in the area has informed the decision of the chiefs elders and heads of families in the Ngleshie Traditional Area to urge President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the escalating chieftaincy dispute.

They raised red flag over the current Greater Accra Regional Minister’s intended move to visit embattled Prince Bruce-Quaye, saying that her recognition to Prince Bruce-Quaye imposter chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area has escalated already chieftaincy dispute in the area.

They specifically requested that President Dramani Mahama and Chief Director of the Greater Regional Ministry called Hon. Linda Ocloo to order and have him rescind her decision to meet with Prince Bruce-Quaye.

The elders and heads of families in the Ngleshie Traditional Area have accused Hon. Linda Ocloo for meddling in the Ngleshie Alata Paramount Royal Stool Chieftaincy dispute, hence her current decision of preparing to embark on her official visit to Prince Bruce-Quaye.

According to them, Hon. Linda Ocloo instead of her to demonstrate neutrality in the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in the area involving Prince Bruce-Quaye, she chooses to allegedly team up with embattled Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to engage in unlawful acts and illegalities.

They cautioned Hon. Linda Ocloo not to repeat same mistakes made by Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Ghana Nii Ayikoi Otoo, former Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, former Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus- Glover, former head of Nana Akufo-Addo’s security, Captain (rtd) Edmund Kojo Koda, and one Charles living at Cantonment in Accra who had chosen to team up with Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to fight against all the chiefs and elders who had openly declared their stance not to back the purported installation of Prince Quaye, who has declared himself as the paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

They warned Hon. Linda Ocloo not do any thing which would escalate already chieftaincy dispute in Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area which has destroyed as well as created tension and insecurity in the area.

Rather, the elders stresed the need for her to use her offices to support accredited elders, chiefs traditional office holders of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area to ensuring the rightful customary and traditional things to be done to pay way for proper installation of the recognized Paramount Chief to ascend the throne of James Town Royal Paramount Stool.

They called on President Dramani Mahama impress upon on Minister of Local Government and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim to caution President of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Ghana Nii Ayikoi Otoo, former Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, former Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus- Glover, former head of Nana Akufo-Addo’s security, Captain (rtd) Edmund Kojo Koda, and one Charles living at Cantonment in Accra to, immediately stay away from Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy affairs.

They stated that these individuals have no tradtional power and authority to install or decide who becomes a substantive paramount of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area and that they should desist from their age long planned of imposing Prince Bruce-Quaye on the chiefs, elders and heads of families of in Ngleshie .

Ngleshie Alata Boils Over GARHC Registrar’s Gross Disrespect To Some Prominent Chiefs Amid Probe

Elders and chiefs are boiling over an alleged gross disrespect, intimidation and frustration meted out to them by the Registrar, Mr Jeffrey Lomo in relation to the unending James Town Royal Paramount Stool chieftaincy dispute.

Mr Jeffrey Lomo is reportedly working with the Registrar of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC), Mr Addo Enoch to downplay the tremendous efforts perpetrated by the various prominent traditional office holders of ensuring the rightful customary and traditional things to be done to pay way for proper installation of the recognized Paramount Chief to ascend the throne of James Town Royal Paramount Stool.

They complained bitterly that Mr Jeffrey Lomo instead of him to demonstrate neutrality in his Registrar’s primary duties, he chooses to allegedly team up with Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to fight against all the chiefs of Ngleshie Alata who had openly declared their stance not to back the purported installation of Prince Quaye.

Mr Jeffrey Lomo is brought from the Dodowa office of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) to Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, ostensibly to help Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to secure his chieftaincy gazette status in Ngleshie Alata.

Mr Jeffrey Lomo accused of working currently to ensure that Prince Quaye’s chieftaincy gazzette status is officially recognized and publicly documented.

Currently, the embattled Registrar has allegedly involved in submitting necessary documentation to the relevant authorities, particularly the Traditional Council and the Greater Regional House of Chiefs, and working for the information to be published in the Ghana Government Gazette.

Red flag has also been raised over the dual role or duty equally played by Mr Lomo as substantive Registrar at Tema Traditional Council, and the same time the Registrar of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council which described amount to double standard.

Chieftaincy Minister, why is it that Mr Lomo alone will be allowed to be controlling two traditional councils and that information available indicates that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye is allegedly using Mr Lomo to destroy some of the chiefs at Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council which has created tension, confusion and insecurity.

Following situation, the chiefs and elders are calling on President John Dramani Mahama to advise the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim to, as a matter of urgency send a substantive Registrar to the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council of James Town.

They informed the sector Minister that Mr Lomo is absolutely working closely with Mr Addo Enoch to engage in many unacceptable chieftaincy and traditional illegalities in Ngleshie Alata Paramountcy.

They lamented these ongoing illegalities were conflicting James Town Royal Paramount Stool chieftaincy dispute which has affected social and infrastructure development in the various communities under the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

Mr. Lomo is also busy with activities of both Tema Traditional Council and Ngleshie Alata Traditional and that it is about time Mr Jeffrey Lomo is replaced as his dual role is currently affecting effective Justice delivery systems in the area.

They further accused Mr. Lomo of deliberately frustrating the chiefs who were not in the support of purported installation of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to pave way for them to achieve their intended purposes.

They stressed the need for Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Culture Affairs to, immediately send the substantive Registrar to Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council because Mr Jeffrey Lomo has engaged in wrongly doings.

According to them, the replacing Mr Lomo will help fight increasing corrupt practices in the justice delivery in James Town and its satellite rural areas.

They were agitating that many Registrars have came to work in the office of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council with late the substantive Chiefs including Obrempong Kojo Ababio V, and others but nome of these registrars have teamed with Paramount Chief to disrespect Chiefs in James Town and its satellite rural areas like what Mr Lomo is reported to have been doing with the embattled Prince Quaye.

They further accused Jeffrey Lomo of was interfering in the various court cases in Accra involving Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye in relation to the James Town Royal Paramount Stool Chieftaincy dispute, the situation which was creating tension and confusion in the area.

“We are drawing attention to the Chieftaincy Minister that Mr Jeffrey Lomo is now in the league with Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to work effectively in fighting against chiefs who are members of the Council.

“And we are calling on the sector Minister, to immediately transfer Jeffrey Lomo and Prince Quaye in order to help bring peace and unity in the area,” they appealed.

All these opposed chiefs, elders and kingmakers of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council have declared publicly that the purported installation of Prince Quaye as well his current chieftaincy gazzette secured, making him to be inducted into the register of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) still remains illegal, fraudulent, unlawful and completely unacceptable.

They cautioned all those including Mr Jeffrey Lomo, Mr Addo Enoch and Priscilla involved in trying to force Prince Asharku Quaye on Ngleshie Alata to stop what they are doing and allow the proper customary and traditional things to be done, otherwise there is a real potential of serious trouble erupting.

They fumed that “We will use all options available to us including legal options reverse what has been done wrongly by Mr Jeffrey Lomo together with the current Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Mr Addo Enoch and a lady by name Priscilla popularly known as Mammy Osofo and revert back to the status quo ante.”

They stressed that the recent gazette given to Prince Asharku Bruce for the Ngleshie Jamestown paramountcy is a clear case of fraudulent and corrupt practices by the GARCH and National House of Chiefs headed by the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II.

The groups described the induction as illegal and fraudulent, citing ongoing legal disputes in Accra High Court and Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi over Bruce-Quaye’s legitimacy.

They provided historical documentary proof to support their claim that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye installation was done without following due customary and traditional procedures and that he does not belong to the rightful ruling royal house,Adanse Mantse We, which is next in line to produce a paramount chief.

Accordibg to them, there are two ruling houses in James Town, Adjumanku Dawurampon and Adanse Mantse We.

They explained that these two houses provide the paramount chief on a rotational basis, adding that the late paramount chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Oblempon Kojo Ababio V came from the Adjumanku Dawurampon house.

They clarified that it is now the turn of Adanse Mantse We to provide a candidate.

“Now, the imposter Prince Asharku- Bruce Quaye does not even meet the first criteria for selection.

“He does not hail from Adanse Mantse We. He comes from Anumansa also known as Kwei Kuma Tsoshishi. That basically disqualifies him. Now lets look at the rites he claims he has gone through to become a so called paramount chief.

They called on Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Chief Justice (CJ) of Ghana’s Judiciary, Mr. Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and Greater Accra Regional Minister to devise pragmatic measures to crossing and effectively monitor the operational activities of the National House of Chiefs (NHC) and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC).

They further urged these personalities, particularly the Chieftaincy Minister to intervene and instruct the Judicial Committee of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to cease handling chieftaincy matters in the House.

The groups argued that some of the chiefs who sit on the GARHC’s Judicial Committee are themselves embroiled in ongoing legal disputes over their traditional and chieftaincy statuses.

They believe that it is a violation of legal principles for these chiefs to be involved in adjudicating chieftaincy disputes in the GARHC while their own cases remain pending in the various courts of competent jurisdiction.

According to them, these measures are seen as crucial in tackling the increasing corrupt practices within the judiciary, particularly in high-profile cases.

They added that the measures would also go along way to help to address the high profile corruption allegations and improve the integrity of the judiciary and chieftaincy institutions in the Greater Accra Region.

They strongly condemned the recent induction of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye into GARHC as Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, explaining that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye is not James Town Mantse.

Consequently, they accused the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs of supporting illegalities of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye, which situation has created division, tension, insecurity and confusion within Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

They further appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, the Chieftaincy Minister, the Inspector General of Police, and the various security agencies to have an interest in paramount chieftaincy matters ongoing in Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area of James Town.

“We have not sanctioned the installation of any chief so the said self-styled Chief must not be taken serious and any transactions that would be entered with Prince Bruce-Quaye shall be nullified in the fullness of time,” they vowed.

“If you [referring to Prince Bruce Quaye] are still peddling falsehoods in the public domain that you are the rightful Paramount chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in Jamestown, we the true citizens of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area are challenging you to come out publicly to tell us which of the families of the two ruling royal gates–Ajumako Dwurampong and Adanse you are coming from.”

“The Ajumaku Dwurampong and Adanse were the two ruling gates where the paramount Ngleshie Alata is considered but Prince Bruce-Quaye is not coming from any of these two ruling houses. Prince Bruce-Quaye hails from Anumansa, Kweikuma Tsoshie. So we’re barring him from claiming be to a chief,” they warned Prince Bruce-Quaye.

They stresed that members of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs from Dodowa and National House of Chiefs from Kumasi have no right and capacity to install or decide who becomes a substantive paramount of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Royal Stool.

They alleged that Prince Bruce-Quaye has surrounded himself with some violence thugs since he [Prince Bruce-Quaye] surely knows that his chieftaincy status is very questionable.

“We are using this media outlets to advise the National Security operatives, Bureau of National Investigations, Ghana’s internal security and counterintelligence agency to commission a full scale of investigation into the family records of Bruce-Quaye. They must conduct a thorough search on Prince Bruce Quaye before they should be given maximum powers and protection to him.

“We wish to repeat that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye hails from Anumansa, Kweikuma Tsoshie. So he can’t be a chief at Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area,” they set the record straight.

Preciously, they revealed that Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye was installed as a sub-chief of Anunmasa We but he was traditionally and customarily destooled by his elders and kingmakers

“So why is it that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye who was destooled by his own Anumansa family elders would be forcibly claiming the ascension to Ngleshie Traditional Royal Paramount Stool.? God forbid we aren’t going to accept him as our paramount chief,” they stressed.

They asserted that the name Wetse Kojo II was historically assigned to the late Henry George Vanderpuye, who was installed as chief on January 27, 1939.

It will be recalled that Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, the late Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata passed away on December 22, 2017 after ruling for thirty-nine (39) years, after which a faction emerged and illegally and unlawfully enstooled Prince William Asharku Bruce-Quaye, on Friday February 1, 2018, to be the successor to the departed chief.

But the decision by a faction of the Alata Ngleshie Traditional Council, to enstool Prince William Asharku Bruce-Quaye under the stool Wetse Kojo II, as the rightful claimant to the paramount stool has been challenged.

In a quick rebuttal, they renewed their rejection of the recent induction of Prince Asharku-Bruce Quaye into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

As a result, they stated categorically that any new claimant should be referred to as Wetse Kojo III, not Wetse Kojo II, hence the current claimant is fraudulently using the title.

“We wish to inform our President John Dramani Mahama to advise his Minister to rescind his decision to pay a visit to Prince Bruce-Quaye, because the previous New Patriotic Party administration under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had mishandled this chieftaincy matter, thereby imposing Prince Bruce-Quaye on the people and chiefs of Ngleshie Alata.

“So we are sending this signal that the National Democratic Congress government under rule of President John Dramani should advise Minister of Local Government and Religious Affairs to investigate Bruce-Quaye’s background and ensure peace in the area.

The family and elders of the slain Ngleshie Alata chief priest, Numo Ayitey Konko V, have alleged that a chieftaincy claimant, Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye, and his faction hired the thugs and land guards responsible for the murder.

They state recalled that Chief Priest was shot dead by unidentified assailants on September 27, 2024, in James Town, Accra. Prince Bruce-Quaye faction allegedly employed thugs and land guards to terrorize the priest, who had been receiving death threats since the passing of the previous chief, Oblempong Kojo Ababio V.

The family of the late Chief Priest, Nii Ayitey Konko V, has been demanding justice since his murder in September 2024, and reports indicate that, as of early 2025, they feel justice has not been served.

According to a January 2025 report, the elders, kingmakers, and family members of the late Chief Priest Nii Ayitey Konko V, who was shot and killed in September 2024 near the Ngleshie Traditional Stool Palace in James Town, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the handling of the case.

They claim the deceased had previously reported threats to the police, but no action was taken. The traditional council elders have also questioned the police’s approach.

The the family and elders involved feel that justice has not yet been served and are demanding a thorough investigation.

Deep fractures within the traditional leadership of the area have resurfaced, fueled by an intensifying chieftaincy dispute involving Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye, whom a significant bloc of elders, kingmakers, and Asafoatsemei strongly maintain is not the legitimate Paramount Chief of the area therefore they are not ready to sit in a meeting to be chaired by an imposter.

Some elders warned that any move by the Minister perceived as favoring one faction over the other could inflame tensions and provoke confrontation among already agitated youth groups aligned with rival sides.

A senior elder, who requested anonymity, described the atmosphere in James Town as “volatile and unpredictable,” cautioning that one wrong signal from government could “lead to a situation no one can control.”

Elders Declare Bruce-Quaye’s Claim Illegitimate

The dispute escalated after videos surfaced showing Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye participating in official events at the Jubilee House.

Elders argue that such appearances dangerously signal political recognition for someone they insist lacks legitimate claim to the Ngleshie Alata paramountcy.

They assert that:Bruce-Quaye does not hail from either of the two recognized ruling houses an it was true the instrumentality of the Chief of Nungua Nii Odaifio Welensti who enstooled Ashjarku Bruce Quaye.

He allegedly bypassed traditional processes and forcefully entered the stool room.

His adoption of the title “Wetse Kojo II” is historically inaccurate; elders maintain the rightful successor should be the third to bear the title.

Several ongoing court cases challenging his claim make political engagement with him “dangerous and premature.”

According to the elders, any attempt to recognize Bruce-Quaye without addressing these disputes undermines traditional authority and threatens community harmony.

Accusations Against the House of Chiefs

Both the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs have come under intense criticism, with elders accusing them of facilitating what they call a “fraudulent gazetting” of Bruce-Quaye despite active court disputes.

Some officials have been accused of procedural breaches and bias, further eroding trust in Ghana’s chieftaincy governance structures.

Fear of Violence as Youth Mobilize

Youth groups supporting opposing factions are reportedly mobilizing ahead of the Minister’s visit. Community leaders fear that any engagement seen as one-sided could trigger clashes in a community where tensions have simmered for years.

One Asafoatse warned that “James Town is a tinderbox right now,” urging the Minister to act with balance, transparency, and sensitivity to avoid inflaming the situation.

Calls for Government and Security Intervention

Elders, opinion leaders, and civil society groups are calling on the Interior Ministry, the Inspector General of Police, National Security, and religious bodies to intervene before tensions escalate further.

They want the Minister to: Engage all legitimate kingmakers. Avoid actions that could be interpreted as endorsing any faction.

Prioritize peace-building and allow the courts both civil and traditional to determine rightful leadership.

More Than Two-Thirds of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council File High Court Suit Challenging Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye’s Legitimacy

A massive shake-up has hit the already tense Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy landscape as more than two-thirds of the members of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council have filed a suit at the High Court challenging the legitimacy of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye as Paramount Chief.

The latest legal action marks one of the strongest collective moves yet by the council’s elders, kingmakers, and Asafoatsemei, who insist that Bruce-Quaye is neither qualified nor legitimately installed to occupy the Ngleshie Alata paramount stool.

The court filing, they say, is aimed at preventing what they describe as an attempt to force legitimacy through administrative processes rather than through proper customary procedures.

Council Members Reject Bruce-Quaye’s Documentation

According to the plaintiffs, the CD forms documents required for chieftaincy recognition and gazetting were filed without authorization, without the consent of the majority of kingmakers, and in violation of established customary rules.

The elders argue that Bruce-Quaye:Is not from either of the two recognized ruling houses eligible to produce a paramount chief.

Has not undergone the requisite traditional rites.

Was previously destooled as a sub-chief by his own family.

Submitted documents that they believe misrepresent his status within the traditional hierarchy.

The suit seeks to invalidate the CD forms, block any attempt to gazette Bruce-Quaye, and halt any recognition processes at the Regional or National House of Chiefs pending a full trial.

A Unified Stand—Rare in the Dispute

Observers note that it is unusual for more than two-thirds of a traditional council to collectively challenge an installation in court, signaling the depth of opposition to Bruce-Quaye’s claim.

“This action shows clearly that the majority of legitimate custodians of the Ngleshie Alata stool reject the ongoing attempts to impose a chief on the people,” one elder involved in the case stated.

Accusations of Procedural Breaches

The suit also names certain officials within the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, accusing them of disregarding due process in handling Bruce-Quaye’s documents. Elders claim that despite ongoing legal disputes, decisions were being taken behind closed doors to fast-track his recognition a move they say undermines transparency and threatens traditional governance.

Community Tension Escalates

The legal action comes at a time when tensions in James Town are already high, with youth groups loyal to various factions mobilizing and security agencies monitoring the situation closely.

Some community leaders fear that any perception of favoritism by state institutions could inflame tempers and lead to confrontations.

With the majority of the council now aligned against him in court, the case is set to become a major turning point in the protracted Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy dispute one that could either bring clarity to the succession battle or further entrench the divisions that have unsettled James Town for years.