Stonebwoy’s Team Clarifies Bhimfest Lineup After Popcaan Denial

Burniton Music Group has moved to address speculation surrounding the artist lineup for Bhimfest 2025 after dancehall star Popcaan denied his involvement. The publicity team confirms no official announcements have been made regarding performing acts.

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Head of Public Relations for Burniton Music Group, stated that only the concert itself has been announced to date. She emphasized that official promotional activities for the festival are scheduled to begin on November 1. In an interview with 3entertainment, she sought to reassure eager fans that all details will be communicated through proper channels.

“Details of the guest artistes will be revealed through the event’s official channels,” Vida noted. She added that this official reveal will be followed by confirmation videos from the artists themselves. This process, she explained, is designed to ensure all information comes from credible sources directly.

The 10th anniversary edition of Bhimfest is set for December 26 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Founded by Stonebwoy, the festival has become a major platform celebrating African and Caribbean musical unity, consistently attracting a blend of local and international talent for a grand celebration of culture and entertainment.