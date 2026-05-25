Stonebwoy’s BHIM Fest Makes Historic Wembley Arena Debut August 15

Ghanaian afrodancehall star Stonebwoy will headline the 2026 edition of his BHIM Festival at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on August 15, making him the first Ghanaian artist ever to headline the iconic venue in its more than 80-year history.

The BET Award-winning artist will take to the stage on Saturday, August 15, 2026, marking the first time a Ghanaian artist has headlined the iconic London venue. The festival is set to take place at the 12,500-seat OVO Arena Wembley, and tickets are available through his official website at stonebwoy.live.

“We are taking the BHIM Fest to London this year,” Stonebwoy said in an interview on Angel FM with Saddick Adams in March, adding that the date and venue were confirmed and that the event would mark a major international expansion of the festival.

BHIM Festival is one of Ghana’s most celebrated music events and a major platform for Afrodancehall culture. Since its inception, it has grown into a landmark annual festival, delivering 10 successful editions and attracting tens of thousands of fans from across Ghana and beyond, and has hosted international acts including Jamaican dancehall icons Beenie Man and Busy Signal, as well as Davido.

The London edition follows a decade milestone for the festival, with organisers describing the move as a major expansion beyond West Africa.

The August 15 date carries an additional logistical dimension. The Weeknd will be performing next door at Wembley Stadium on the same evening, with road closures already announced around the area from early in the day. OVO Arena has advised ticket holders to plan their journeys in advance due to the volume of traffic expected across the Wembley precinct.

Samuel Clottey, Chief Executive Officer of Sam Creatives, has publicly expressed support for the event, describing Stonebwoy as one of Africa’s most significant music exports and predicting strong attendance from Ghanaian and pan-African communities across the United Kingdom.

The London show joins a growing list of Ghanaian artists expanding onto major international stages. Sarkodie sold out the Royal Albert Hall and has announced a 2027 show at London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has built the BHIM brand over more than a decade of consistent releases, international touring and cross-genre collaborations. The OVO Arena Wembley show marks his major return to London for a self-produced headline performance, reflecting years of consistent growth, global touring and strategic positioning.

Full supporting act announcements are expected in the coming weeks ahead of the August 15 show.