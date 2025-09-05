Stonebwoy unveils tracklist for much-anticipated EP “The Torcher”

Global music icon STONEBWOY revealed all the songs that will be featured on his much-anticipated extended project on Thursday (September 4).

The nine-track THE TORCHER EP, due out later this month (September 2025), will feature trending lead single “Gidi Gidi” (Fire) as well as the songs “Send Dem A Prayer,” title track “Torcher,” “Samankudi,” “Outside Lifestyle,” and “Deeper.”

The project also includes two collaborations: “Susuka” with Beeztrap and Yaw Tog, and “Xosetor” with Agbeshie and Kenny Ice. The news about the follow-up to 2024’s full-length “UP & RUNNIN6” was officially announced on August 14th with a striking motion graphic of a burning Ankh. On September 1, a minute-long teaser featuring an evocative poetry that celebrates the journey of Stonebwoy was also published.

Although Stonebwoy has not dropped any official record in the last eight months, he has remained highly active on the global stage, delivering electrifying performances at some of the world’s most notable festivals across Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean, further cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s leading voices in international music.

In February, he kicked off the year with his extensive UP & RUNNIN6 North American Tour in support of his sixth studio album, with stops in Columbus, OH; Toronto, ON; New York, NY; Worcester, MA; and Silver Spring, MD, before wrapping up with a sold-out show at the iconic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, UK. Later in the summer, Stonebwoy headlined major festivals including the African Music Festival in Germany, Ruhr Reggae Summer Festival in Germany, Reeds Festival in Switzerland, and the Dream WKND Festival in Jamaica.

THE TORCHER Track-list

“Intro”

“Torcher”

“Send Dem A Prayer”

“Gidi Gidi” (Fire)

“Samankudi”

“Outside Lifestyle”

“Susuka”

“Xosetor”

“Deeper”