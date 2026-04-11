Stonebwoy Revives Three-Time TGMA Claim Ahead of 2026 Ceremony

Stonebwoy has reignited one of Ghanaian music’s most persistent debates, again insisting he is a three-time Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year winner despite official records recognising only two victories.

The dancehall heavyweight, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, made the claim during an interview with broadcaster Kafui Dey on April 10, 2026, monitored by entertainment journalist Joseph Owusu Worae. “I’ve won the Artiste of the Year three times — with two being formal and the other one… when the time comes, we will all see,” he stated.

The two formally recognised victories are his wins at the 2015 and 2024 editions of the awards scheme, organised by Charterhouse Ghana. At the 2025 TGMA, King Promise beat Stonebwoy and other contenders to claim the Artiste of the Year title, walking away with three awards including Afropop Song of the Year for ‘Paris’ and Album of the Year.

The claimed third win refers to the chaotic 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night, which ended without an Artiste of the Year announcement. Charterhouse’s Head of Public Events and Communications, Robert Klah, has confirmed on record that the 2019 Artiste of the Year remains unannounced, describing it as “the only one in the history of the awards scheme to be left officially unannounced.”

The 2019 edition was marred by a physical altercation between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. The clash erupted after Stonebwoy was declared Dancehall Artiste of the Year, prompting Shatta Wale to storm the stage with his entourage. Stonebwoy brandished a gun during the confrontation, and both artists were subsequently banned from the awards scheme.

The dispute over who was tallied as the winner that night remains unresolved. Industry commentator Nana Frimpong Ziga has claimed that a Charterhouse board member told him Shatta Wale, not Stonebwoy, had actually won the category before it was annulled, with the board member reportedly swearing on his late father’s grave to confirm the claim. Charterhouse has not officially confirmed this account.

Stonebwoy has been consistent in his position, first raising it publicly in his 2024 acceptance speech and returning to it repeatedly since. He has cited the knowledge of prominent industry figures including broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi and DJ Black as support for his belief, and challenged anyone who disputes his claim to step forward.

With the 2026 TGMA ceremony scheduled for May 9 in Accra, Stonebwoy is among the six nominees for this year’s Artiste of the Year. The 2026 category features Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton. Should he win, the question of whether that would constitute a third or fourth official title would only deepen the existing debate.

For now, Charterhouse has drawn a clear line: officially, there was no 2019 winner. For Stonebwoy, the record, as he sees it, is already written.