Stonebwoy Headlines SWAG’s Golden Jubilee Awards at Conference Center

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced that Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy will headline the 50th edition of the SWAG Awards on November 15, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre. This marks a historic convergence of sporting excellence and explosive musical entertainment as the association celebrates five decades of honoring Ghana’s sports elite.

SWAG confirms an unprecedented union of sporting excellence and explosive musical entertainment, promising an atmosphere of unbridled celebration. The inclusion of Stonebwoy represents more than just entertainment; it’s a cultural statement that cements the award ceremony’s status as the nation’s premier event for recognizing and celebrating sporting excellence.

Stonebwoy, known globally for his electrifying blend of Afro-dancehall, reggae, and Afropop, embodies the dynamic and triumphant spirit that the SWAG Awards seek to celebrate. His performance will serve as the soundtrack to triumph, a vibrant, modern score reflecting the high aspirations of the nation. SWAG assures attendees a high-energy stage craft by Stonebwoy, which often includes dynamic choreography and powerful vocal delivery.

The Golden Jubilee SWAG Awards represents a moment of deep reverence for Ghanaian sporting history. This milestone event promises to be a spectacular occasion, honoring outstanding achievements in sports and recognizing the best of the best in the year under review and all-time best in the last 50 years. The night is designed not only to honor top athletes in the current year but also to celebrate the legacy of legends who paved the way and to inspire the next generation of stars.

Among the notable nominees for the prestigious awards are football legends Abedi Pele and Azumah Nelson, current international stars Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Jordan Ayew, as well as coach Kwesi Appiah. Other distinguished nominees include Benjamin Asare, Razak Simpson, Stephen Amankona, Desmond Pappoe, Mathias Ashitey, George Dowuona, Grace Asantewaa, and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

The SWAG Club of the Year 2025 category features a competitive field between Police Ladies, Women’s League Champions and Super Cup Champions; Faith Ladies, Women’s FA Cup Champions; Kotoko SC, FA Cup Champions and Champion of Champions; and Bibiani Gold Stars, League Champions.

For the SWAG Technical Official of the Year 2025, three distinguished nominees have emerged. Daniel Laryea, a Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) referee and Ghana’s topmost football referee internationally, stands alongside Francis Yeboah, the country’s leading badminton referee who officiated in four major international events. Warrant Officer Clement Smith from the Ghana Armed Forces completes the list as a leading technical official for Ghana Athletics.

The ceremony will be graced by distinguished guests, including Honourable Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff for the Republic of Ghana, who will serve as Guest of Honour. Gianni Merlo from Italy, President of the Association of International Sports Press (AIPS), the global body for all sports journalists, will also attend, adding international prestige to the celebration.

SWAG has expressed gratitude to its corporate partners, including GCB Bank, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Stanbic Bank, Ghana Free Zones Authority, OmniBSIC Bank, SIC Insurance, Lufart, Goldbod, KGL, and Phoenix Insurance, whose support makes the Golden Jubilee celebration possible.

The combination of Ghana’s most prestigious sports awards with one of Africa’s biggest musical exports promises to create a historical convergence point. This celebration transcends a typical awards ceremony; it represents a fusion of culture, entertainment, resilience, national pride, and golden celebration that will leave an indelible mark on all who attend.