Stonebwoy Hails Kwabena Kwabena’s 20 Year Legacy

Award winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy has praised veteran Ghanaian singer Kwabena Kwabena for his 20 years in music, describing it as a celebration of excellence following his performance at the Aso at 20 anniversary concert.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb TV’s Patience Adu on Friday, February 14, 2026, after performing at Kwabena Kwabena’s 20th anniversary concert celebrating two decades of the timeless classic, the Bhim Nation president described the event as a celebration of excellence and longevity in Ghana’s music industry.

According to Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena is one of the finest Ghanaian musicians the country has produced, noting that he has inspired many younger artistes and his music will forever live.

He further praised the highlife legend for his consistency and dedication to his craft over the years, stating that Kwabena Kwabena is showcasing his talent, greatness and the love he has for Ghanaians.

Stonebwoy emphasized that life as a musician is not easy, adding that it is very important for people who can relate to also show love. He described 20 years of hit songs as incredible.

Reflecting on the personal significance of the moment, Stonebwoy noted that Aso was one of his favorite songs during his teenage years. He disclosed that he was still in Senior High School 20 years ago when the song was first released.

According to him, getting the opportunity to be featured on such a song brings significant meaning to the collaboration.

The Aso at 20 concert, dubbed Vitamilk Love Night: Aso at 20 Live, was held on Friday, February 14, 2026, as a mega Valentine’s Day celebration marking Kwabena Kwabena’s two decades in the music industry.

A defining moment of the night came when guest artistes including R2Bees, Stonebwoy, King Promise, D Black and Cina Soul thrilled the crowd with their hit songs.

Kwabena Kwabena made a statement by appearing in the iconic Ghanaian fugu, a traditional attire that has sparked controversy in recent times. Throughout the concert, he paused to acknowledge the significance of the Aso at 20 celebration, reflecting on his musical journey and expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans for their unwavering support over the years.

His first appearance drew thunderous applause and dance moves, as he took the audience through timeless hits that evoked both excitement and emotional resonance.

Kwabena Kwabena released the Aso remix in January 2026 featuring Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata. The remix, titled Aso II, brought together three of Ghana’s most respected musicians in a collaboration that united highlife, reggae dancehall and lyrical storytelling.

The original Aso, released in the early 2000s, remains one of the most cherished love songs in Ghana’s music history. Its heartfelt lyrics and classic instrumentation defined Kwabena Kwabena’s artistry and positioned him as one of the leading voices in modern highlife.

The 20th anniversary remix featuring Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata symbolizes more than nostalgia. It represents a generational handshake, with Stonebwoy bringing his dynamic reggae dancehall touch, while Kofi Kinaata adds his signature lyrical depth and storytelling prowess.

Kwabena Kwabena has stated that this will not be the last remix. According to him, he plans to collaborate with different artists over time to continually give Aso new life and maintain its cultural relevance in the Ghanaian and African music space.

In an earlier interview with Elsie Lamar on GhanaWeb TV, Kwabena Kwabena reflected on his journey in music, stating that he would not alter a single experience from his more than two decade career, describing every moment as part of God’s plan for his life.

The veteran musician, whose career dates back to his breakthrough in the early 2000s and includes numerous hits and collaborations, spoke about the role of faith in shaping both his life and career.

According to him, his journey is ongoing and firmly guided by the Almighty, noting that altering the past could affect the path of his future.

Kwabena Kwabena’s 20th anniversary celebration includes an ongoing world tour, with scheduled performances across Africa, Europe, North America, Australia and parts of Ghana.