Stonebwoy Electrifies Ashaiman at MoMo Fest 2025

Over the weekend, Ashaiman was transformed into a pulsating hub of music, culture, and celebration as Ghana’s multiple award-winning Dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, headlined the Ashaiman edition of MoMo Fest 2025 at Sakasaka Park.

The two-day festival, held on Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, attracted thousands of fans from all over Accra, turning the streets of Ashaiman into a lively center of music, dance, and community celebration, filled with energy, excitement, and a contagious sense of unity.

Stonebwoy, known for his electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, led a star-studded lineup of Dancehall, Afrobeats, and Highlife artists, delivering back-to-back high-energy performances that kept fans on their feet.

The festival ground resonated with vibrant rhythms, dance, and the unmistakable pulse of Ghanaian entertainment, turning Ashaiman into a weekend-long celebration of music and culture.

Organized by MobileMoney LTD with support from MTN Ghana, MoMo Fest went beyond entertainment, seamlessly blending music with innovation, financial literacy, and community engagement.

The festival featured the MoMo Cashless Market, where local vendors showcased their products, creating a bustling marketplace that highlighted entrepreneurship and creativity within the community.

Interactive digital safety sessions educated attendees on securing mobile wallets, preventing fraud, and protecting personal information, ensuring the festival was as informative as it was entertaining.

Young festival-goers were particularly thrilled by the MoMo Game Night Show, a unique blend of learning and fun that drew crowds eager to test their knowledge and win exciting prizes.

This Ashaiman edition reinforced the tradition set by previous festivals in Jamestown, Osu, and Mile 7, Achimota, where service stands offered MoMo services, SIM replacements, product education, and real-time customer support.

Attendees were also encouraged to download the MoMo App to access services and participate in the “Still Me Nsa Aka” consumer promotion for a chance to win rewards.

MoMo Fest 2025 brought Ashaiman to life as a vibrant festival hub, blending world-class performances, cultural displays, financial inclusion efforts, and interactive activities.

The event honored Ghanaian music and culture while highlighting innovation, entrepreneurship, and community growth, cementing its status as one of the nation’s most eagerly awaited and influential community festivals.