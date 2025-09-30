Stonebwoy Earns Master’s Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae superstar Livingstone Etse Satekla, known professionally as Stonebwoy, has completed a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The award-winning musician announced on social media: “Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy. Done. You’re welcome to my graduation”. He added that his educational achievement is his own way of inspiring his community, stating “This Ashaiman boy must inspire, ’cause I’m inspired”.

The musician, who often refers to himself as “The Torch,” shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, September 28, drawing hundreds of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow entertainers who celebrated the academic milestone.

Stonebwoy wrote his final paper before jetting off to the UK, where he is a special guest of Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. Waiting proudly at the end of his exam was his wife, Dr. Louisa, whose warm presence added a heartwarming touch to the milestone moment.

The achievement comes approximately a year after Stonebwoy graduated with a Second-Class Upper degree in Public Administration from GIMPA. He had returned to school in 2021, resuming studies after pausing to focus on his music career, which has taken him to stages across the globe.

Stonebwoy has previously credited Dr. Louisa for encouraging him to further his education, revealing that she purchased his admission forms and supported his decision to balance academic pursuits with his demanding performance schedule. He’s expressed deep interest in public administration and international relations, which he believes provides an avenue to contribute meaningfully to Ghanaian society beyond entertainment.

The artist’s academic journey demonstrates a commitment to personal development that extends far beyond the recording studio. While building an international reputation with hits like “Activate,” “Nominate,” and “Putuu,” he’s simultaneously pursued formal education in fields that could shape his future impact on policy and governance.

His progression from undergraduate to postgraduate studies in just a few years shows the discipline required to balance global touring, album releases, and rigorous academic work. For someone who regularly performs across Africa, Europe, and North America, finding time for coursework, research, and exams requires extraordinary time management.

The timing of his announcement also carries significance. By completing his Master’s degree and immediately heading to represent Ghana at a Premier League football match, Stonebwoy embodies the modern African entertainer—equally comfortable in academic halls, on international stages, and in high-profile cultural exchanges.

His Ashaiman roots remain central to his identity. The working-class Accra suburb has produced numerous talents, but few have achieved Stonebwoy’s combination of artistic success and academic credentials. His emphasis on inspiring “this Ashaiman boy” reflects his awareness of serving as a role model for young people from similar backgrounds who might see education and entertainment as mutually exclusive paths.

The Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy could open new doors for Stonebwoy beyond music. The field encompasses conflict resolution, trade policy, cultural diplomacy, and international development—areas where his celebrity platform and educational credentials could create unique opportunities to advocate for African interests on global stages.

For now, though, Stonebwoy’s celebrating an achievement that reinforces a message he’s consistently championed: excellence doesn’t require choosing between passions. With proper dedication, artists can pursue both creative expression and intellectual development, proving that education enhances rather than limits artistic careers.